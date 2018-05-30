Passed down through three generations, Hanzely’s Garden Center & Nursery has become a blooming business, the source of vibrant hanging baskets for many of the community’s porches.
Hanzely’s was established by Henry Hanzely and his two sons, Don and John, in 1989, but was split into two different venues in 1999. Don was in charge of retail, while John started Hanzely’s Greenhouse on a farm outside of town.
Bill and Tom Hanzely are the latest generation to take over running the garden center.
Each day, they unload around 200 products from the delivery truck that comes from Hanzely’s Greenhouse, placing the plants and hanging baskets inside the greenhouse on display for customers.
Almost anywhere in town, brightly-colored hanging baskets can be seen on the porches of houses or businesses. Hanzely’s sold about 6,000 of them last year between mid-April and mid-June.
Not only is it important to the brothers to keep the family business growing, but the quality and quantity of the products they provide is their main focus, Bill said.
“People here know we put in the time and the work to make consistent products,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve built up a reputation for having those things.”
Hanzely’s reopens around April 15, closing for the year once they sell out of mums, potted plants that flower the best in late summertime.
Even during their “off season,” though, the family is prepping, planting and preparing for reopening, Bill said. September is when they will begin planting.
“We’re always trying to offer something new, but people love the old favorites, too,” Bill said.
The hanging baskets are, of course, among the top favorites of flower enthusiasts and home decorators, but people often enjoy the classics, such as petunias, a brightly colored and easy-to-maintain plant, and geraniums — plants popular for bedding or hanging.
As far as the future goes, they hope to expand Hanzely’s Garden & Nursery Center, Bill said.
“We hope to have more space so we can accommodate new flowers and always have the best selection.”
Just as the family business seems to keep growing, Bill enjoys seeing flowers grow.
“What I really like about it is it’s a live product you get to watch grow,” he said. “I enjoy caring for the plants and making the customers happy.”
Besides the nursery, the garden center offers everything from outdoor décor, flags, planting tools, fertilizer products, wall planters, to homemade soaps and bath products.
Buying local and supporting local families is always important, too, since all of these products are homegrown and homemade nearby.
The business continues to run in the family, too, since Tom’s wife, Stacy Hanzely, sells her homemade products inside the garden center.
Stacy is the owner of “Stacy’s Soap Suds,” an all-natural soap business. People can find her multiple-scented homemade soaps, bath products and jars of laundry butter — an all-natural alternative to laundry detergent — at Hanzely’s as well.
Hanzely’s Garden & Nursery Center is located at 2743 Blinker Parkway. For more information, call 814-375-0525 or visit www.hanzelys.com. Hanzely’s and Stacy’s Soap Suds both also have Facebook pages.
