RIDGWAY — Members of the Ridgway Fire Department partnered with Fox’s Pizza in Ridgway to hold a Boot Drive on June 30.
A spokesman said the effort was very successful. Throughout the year, the fire department holds several community events and fundraisers.
The RFD has about 166 all-volunteer members, operating out of four stations.
RFD Second Lt. Brice McKay said Fox’s approached the fire department, offering to donate pizza for the boot drive. Each person in each car, even if they donated a small amount, received a slice of Fox’s pizza.
A boot drive consists of fire personnel and other volunteers standing in the middle of the street with an empty fireman’s boot and seeking donations as cars drive by.
“It’s a way for us not just to raise money, but to be out in the community and get to see everyone,” McKay said. “If it wasn’t for the support of our community, we wouldn’t be able to have the fire department.”
The boot drive raised an estimated $4,000, which is roughly the cost of a new set of turnout gear, said McKay.
