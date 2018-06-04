DuBOIS — A DuBois native is making history and is dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients and survivors everywhere, using a newly-introduced form of treatment.
Gabrielle Brennan, a 2009 DuBois Area High School graduate, was a member of Saint Francis University’s first graduating class of the “Master of Cancer Care Program.” She was one of four students to receive her diploma on May 13.
The Master of Cancer Care Program, with an Exercise Physiology concentration, focuses on developing exercise professionals to provide specialty services to the increasing cancer survivor population. They are given the skills, knowledge, abilities and understanding required to deal with the disease process and the effects it has on the body, physically and psychologically.
Brennan has always had a passion for exercise and helping people and, through this program, is able to watch both of those things change lives. In high school, she was a baton twirler, and she also ran cross country at Penn State University.
Although using exercise physiology for cancer care is a brand new field still being introduced in the United States, there is a lot of proof that exercising can aid in prevention and be helpful to anyone susceptible to or dealing with cancer, Brennan said. Research has shown exercise and strength and flexibility training have many benefits for cancer patients and their symptoms, including fatigue and forgetfulness due to chemotherapy.
The program educated students on how to individualize each patient’s plan, and take into account other diseases or medications they may have, Brennan said. Many cancer patients also can typically suffer from obesity or heart disease, since the majority of the cancer population is middle- to older-aged people. They were also trained in basic nutritional guidelines, since radiation heavily impacts appetite.
Only 10 percent of cancer is genetic, Brennan said, and the rest is based on environmental and lifestyle factors, such as smoking and poor diet.
“I think it’s very important to try to prevent as many things as you can, and exercise and living a healthy lifestyle help in a lot of ways,” she said. “Maybe cancer runs in your family, but there are ways to be proactive.”
Graduates of the program can further their education as well by receiving a clinical certification. Brennan will be advancing to receive a certification from the American College of Sports Medicine within the next couple months. She hopes to make connections with local oncologists and physical therapists, helping to introduce this type of treatment into different facilities, so that patients can have exercise care offered to them before or after their treatments.
This program enables them to work in many settings, including hospitals, clinical-based, outpatient or physical therapy settings, or even a cardiac rehabilitation or personal training atmosphere. They are also trained to write cancer fitness programs for fitness centers and hospital-based settings.
Brennan has always had a passion for the older population, and wanted to work with people affected by cancer as well. She has worked with the Road to Recovery Program with the American Cancer Society, which has only increased her passion for it by hearing the stories of survivors.
Being a part of such a small class not only allowed for more hands-on learning, but it bonded the four graduates together, Brennan said.
Besides the physical aspects of her training, Brennan said they were taught how to provide emotional support and compassionate caregiving, since cancer is so psychologically draining.
“Depending on what stage it’s in, cancer can be one of the most debilitating things,” she said. “It’s emotional as a person working with them, too — it’s hard to watch someone you’ve grown to care about go through that, but you also know you’re helping them and you’re there for them.”
Brennan grew close with a few of the patients she worked with during her education, and it was a special experience to see the treatment plan go into effect.
“It’s amazing to see the strength that somebody going through something so hard can have,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see how positive and driven they are, and be able to instill hope in them and take their mind off of cancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.