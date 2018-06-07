REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech crowned its youngest ever Teacher of the Year recipient last month, awarding mathematics and art instructor Angela Dragich the title.
Dragich, 31, of Kersey, said she received her award on May 17, which was awards night for Jeff Tech students. She was surprised by the attendance of her parents and sister, who she was not aware were coming to the ceremony.
“I was very surprised and overwhelmed (by it) emotionally,” she said. “I didn’t expect to see my family standing there when I turned around.”
This is the fourth year the school has given the award. The students nominate and vote for the winning teacher, Dragich said. She has been a teacher there for six years, beginning as a substitute and working her way up to full time.
It has been a good experience to be not only a teacher that students enjoy, but also a friend to them, Dragich said.
“My favorite part is, of course, my students, and how I’m able to help them whether it’s in art or math, but they come to me with other concerns or things they need help with,” she said. “That’s rewarding in itself.”
One of the students who nominated her mentioned that Dragich started the art club at the school this year, adding that she is a great role model. One of her biggest goals is to keep art alive in schools.
“Art channels their creativity,” she said. “We are a tech school, and a lot of our students are very talented and creative in their own way, and I get to see that in the art room. I can help them think of an idea for their future or something they can use in the workforce.”
Recognizing that math can be a very difficult subject for many students, it means much to her that they still like walking into her classroom, Dragich said.
“I like being able to show them different ways to learn a concept,” she said. “Math is such a hard subject, but they need it in every shop. That’s what I hope to make them see, that they’re able to do the math and use it in their career choice.”
Dragich also tries to intertwine both her math and art teaching tools with one another, like using certain activities or aspects to teach math that don’t involve just paper and pencil and can make the subject a little more enjoyable, as art tends to be.
Dragich majored in art education, with minors in art history and math, and received her master’s degree in instructional technology.
She tutors students after school, and also takes a class at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology. She has taught painting classes at Kreative Kreations in DuBois and worked with the C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville organization. She is also a member of the National Art Education Association.
Dragich is also traveling to Italy this summer with DuBois Central Catholic.
“I’m trying to stay up-to-date and get out and see things. That way I can teach about it,” she said.
On awards night, Dragich said she was swarmed by a group of her students, who were excited to see her receive the award. Being the youngest recipient is especially an honor, because she has tried to make a difference since she’s become a teacher.
“It has been really busy here, and I’ve put a lot of time and effort into different things this year,” she said. “It’s felt amazing that it’s being noticed.”
Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman said Dragich has the reputation of always stepping up to help someone else, whether it’s a student or fellow staff member.
“Ms. Dragich is someone who never stops working to give students opportunities to expand their education,” he said. “She is a powerful advocate, sharing the skills of Jeff Tech students in the community, and fully embraces the role of a caring mentor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.