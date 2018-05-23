DuBOIS — An upcoming block-wide yard sale will not only benefit a local organization, but invite the community to make new friends and support a good cause.
DuBois Village Personal Care Community hosts a Spring Yard Sale each year, but is expanding its fundraiser to include area neighbors and vendors this time. The block-wide effort will be held Friday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning at 282 S 8th St. in DuBois.
This is the third annual yard sale, which raises money for the village and all its efforts, said Marketing Coordinator Darla Kahle.
Many vendors will be in attendance, including those selling Tupperware, LuLaroe clothing, pain relief products and more.
Kahle said she has yard sales participatants from all around the surrounding area of the Village, encompassing homes throughout Chestnut and Walnut Avenue, and 6th through 9th Street.
By bringing the residents, shoppers, local vendors and businesses together, the event becomes much more than just a yard sale, but a community effort, Kahle said. There is no charge for vendors to participate.
Participants keep their earnings and don’t have to donate to the Village, although some already haver said they will, Kahle said. The sale is more about fellowship than it is money, she added.
“The DuBois Continuum of Care Community is really all about community,” Kahle said. “We try to not only do activities and events that our residents enjoy, but we’re trying to keep them connected to the community. We have a wonderful neighborhood, so (we thought) let’s get more connected with our neighbors and open that door for communication.”
It’s not only essential to raise funds for nonprofit organizations, but to give the residents an outlet to do something enjoyable without having to leave the property, Kahle said.
“Our people can’t get out all the time and go shopping or go to garage sales,” she said. “They don’t necessarily have the ability to do that. By bringing people here, it gives our residents the chance to do some shopping.”
Fundraisers and donations directly benefit Village residents and the Facility Enhancement Fund, Kahle said, which keeps the organization up and running and a successful place for residents to live.
“If people participate somehow with the yard sale, that can be their way of donating,” she said. “People can donate items if they don’t want to have a yard sale — they can still get rid of things.”
Most importantly, though, events that benefit the Village do more than just raise money — they assure the residents they still matter in the area they call home, Kahle said.
“With our residents, we try to emphasize that no matter where you are in your life, there is always a purpose,” Kahle said. “We strive for them and tell them they are still a part of this community, and just as important as they’ve always been. Opening that door to connection is just very positive.”
The Village will accept yard sale donations until the end of May. Vendors are encouraged to bring their own table, chairs, and pop-up shelter in case of weather.
For more information, call Kahle at 814-375-5483. People also can visit www.duboisccci.com or the Facebook page.
