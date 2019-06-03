ST. MARYS — A couple of weeks shy of Memorial Day, American Legion Post 103 made another contribution to the Diamond in St. Marys, home of the Veterans Memorial.
On May 8, Post 103 Commander Dick Parson and other members presented a check to St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski for benches that will be placed on the Diamond later this year, providing a better view for those honoring fallen heroes.
The Legion has been in support of ongoing projects since the Veterans Memorial was put there in 1967, according to a news release. New pavement was laid last fall.
The SMALC at 168 Center Street received its charter Nov. 1, 1940, said Post 103 Adjutant and U.S. veteran Sue Herzing. It has more than 475 “Class A members” — veterans who served during World War I, II, the Vietnam and Gulf wars. It also has almost 250 Sons of American Legion members and 214 Legion Auxiliary members.
Post 103 Second Vice Commander Stephen Bagley said the donation for the benches was unanimous between members, who are dedicated to preserving and maintaining the memorial, which has stood for more than 50 years, and its surroundings.
“The city hopes everyone has the opportunity to visit the Diamond to reflect on the sacrifices this city has made for our country,” said City Manager Tim Pearson, who is also a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, in a news release.
The words “To the Glory of God, and in loving memory of all veterans of St. Marys area, living or dead, who served their country in war,” are inscribed in the memorial, which is also home to the “eternal flame.” It’s always lit, only darkening before the Veterans Day ceremony hosted on the Diamond by Post 103, according to a news release.
“This collaborative effort will benefit all residents and create a more welcoming space for visitors,” said Post 103 Sgt. Of Arms Ron Beimel in a news release, adding that members have an ongoing commitment to work with the City of St. Marys on this project.
More than 50 percent of Legion funds collected are donated to the community, Herzing said, supporting any organization that supports veterans, such as the St. Marys Rotary Club, the food bank, fire department and Elkland Search and Rescue.