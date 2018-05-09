DuBOIS — Each year, Mother’s Day means something extra special to DuBois Area Middle School Librarian Julie Baun, who considers all of her students to be her kids.
Baun works with young people from sixth to eighth grade, teaching different subjects, and has been a librarian for 11 years.
Although Baun’s story has a happy ending, it starts with a heartbreaking beginning.
Desperate to be parents, she and her husband went through the In Vitro Fertilization process and suffered several miscarriages. Baun even gave birth to triplets, all of whom passed away tragically after birth.
It was then that the couple began to consider adoption. Their daughter, Rheanna, was adopted in 2006 and will turn 12 years old this year. She looks strikingly like Baun, something she hears often from friends.
“Most people don’t know she is adopted until we tell them,” she said.
The adoption of her daughter wouldn’t have been the same without her students, Baun said, who were very supportive and curious about the process. The basketball team she coached at the time even threw her a surprise baby shower.
“It made the experience that much more special,” she said. “It not only made me realize how important it was for me to be a mom, but how excited kids can get for you and how much they can care.”
To this day, former students of Baun’s who have graduated and moved on still ask about Rheanna, and four girls even come back to visit her every year on her birthday.
Baun said becoming Rheanna’s mother has also helped her become a better role model and friend to her students. Many children today may be in foster care or single-parent homes, and it’s great for them to see that love comes in all shapes and situations.
“I think it helps other kids to know I’ve adopted her,” she said. “I love being with kids, and I think it’s important that they know anyone can love them. If you have the capacity to love, you can love anybody’s child.”
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates that 10 percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage, but other studies show that number is likely higher. Miscarriage is often a silent struggle, but is more common than most people realize.
Baun chooses to be open about her story and her struggles because other potential mothers might be going through some of the same issues and need to hear from someone who understands, she said. She and her husband even help counsel couples who are going through the In Vitro process as they did.
Baun couldn’t love her daughter more, and is thankful she considered taking in another child when she couldn’t have her own.
“When I was pregnant and we were trying so hard, and then we lost our triplets, I had a doctor say to me, ‘do you want a pregnancy, or do you want a family?’ That really woke me up, because I wanted a family.”
Baun said she is open with her daughter about why her birth mother gave her up for adoption, and feels it is essential she grow up knowing where she came from.
“I tell her what a loving thing it was her mother did for her, that she wanted her to have a better life and a better family,” she said. “I think knowing that helps my daughter feel stronger.”
Each year, Baun and her husband take Rheanna out to dinner on Mother’s Day, along with her grandparents. But it’s every day of the year that Baun is reminded how truly lucky she is to finally have the family she always wanted.
“Rheanna is my miracle girl, and I’m so blessed to have her,” she said.
Having a positive impact on other children’s lives through being a teacher is also something for which Baun is grateful.
“Going through this process has made me a better teacher, too,” she said. “I think I’m a better teacher because of all of it, and I think I’m a better mother because I’m a teacher.”
