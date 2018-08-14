DuBOIS — A local family has “popped the cork” and created the perfect blend of business and partnership in downtown DuBois.
Toni and Mike Kulbacki, along with their sons Aaron and Michael, and Michael’s wife, Meredith, have taken their love for wine to an all new level.
“Two Birch Winery,” located on South Brady Street in downtown DuBois, has been open and serving customers for about a month, but will hold its official grand opening event Wednesday from 1-6 p.m.
The story is pretty simple — the Kulbacki family has a love for wine, and once Toni decided to make it herself, the rest of the family jumped on board.
The business motto “unfiltered for fuller flavor” holds a lot of meaning to the family.
From the beginning, it was important to them to offer unfiltered wine that’s produced in small quantities. After filtering a product once, they discovered it impacted the body and flavor of the wine, making it taste almost watery.
“Through the years, we have learned many things, but the most important is to try and keep it as natural as possible,” they say in their pamphlet.
The experience of opening a family business has been “a lot of fun,” Toni says. Each member of the family has their own role and gives their input on flavors, names and labels.
They sat down after a few bottles of wine one night, with 30 business names to choose from, narrowed it down to two, and picked randomly — Two Birch Winery was the winner.
Anyone who knows the Kulbacki family understands the name “Two Birch” — a hunting stand. It’s especially perfect since they are known as an outdoorsy people who have always had a love for hunting. Toni and Mike give shooting lessons, and are involved with the National Shooting Association.
The family’s love for the outdoors can be sensed throughout the rustic-themed downtown shop, which offers woodwork and an outdoorsy theme.
Toni is already well-known in downtown DuBois, since she has owned and operated the Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop for 34 years. She decided she could do both — cut hair and make wine, with shops right around the corner from one another.
She also enjoys knitting and crocheting, and hopes to host “thread therapy” nights with local women and friends at the winery in the future, as well as other small events.
The family has come up with creative wine names, each with a different meaning behind it, like “Purple Mustache” for a grape-flavored bottle, “Two of a Kind,” “From the Patch” strawberry and “French Diamond.”
They currently offer 19 wines, but will be adding autumn and other seasonal flavors, Toni said. They are still open to taste testers and opinions on the wine and their unfiltered approach.
“We try to get a lot of people’s feelings on the wine,” she said. “You can always count on friends and family for that.”
Maybe one day in the future, they will have their own winery venue, Toni says, but for right now, they are excited to have a retail location.
The wine community has been very welcoming, the Kulbackis said. They plan on participating in downtown DuBois events, too, like the Wine Walk and Creative Crawl.
“We’re involved in our community, and we want people to know this is a family business,” Toni said.
It’s especially important to her to give back to local businesses, Toni said, since DuBois has given her a great location and customer base for so many years.
“Once we decided to do this, there was no other place to open a business but downtown.”
For more information, visit Two Birch Winery on Facebook or call 814-771-3026. The shop’s current hours are Wednesday from 1-6 p.m., Thursday 3-6 p.m., Friday 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Seasonal hours will be offered on Sundays.
