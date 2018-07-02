A local winery is pouring with success after recently being ranked No. 1 on a recognized state list.
The Winery at Wilcox took the top spot on the “Pennsylvania producers that made the most wine in 2016” list at www.pennlive.com, which was published in May of this year.
The Winery at Wilcox operates its Wilcox location in Elk County, a Pittsburgh location and the outlet store in the DuBois Mall.
The Winery at Wilcox at the DuBois Mall holds regular events and has a tasting room to accommodate around 20 people. The wine list includes more than 25 dessert wines.
Stefanie Kear, Manager of the DuBois location, said the winery has done a great job at staying involved with local businesses and the community as a whole.
“As an employee, it’s so exciting to be a part of a family-owned business that continues to grow,” she said. “‘Community’ is what I think of when people are talking about the winery.”
According to the site, the winery produced 85,518 gallons of wine, and 50,072 gallons of grown grapes or juice in Pennsylvania. Total out-of-state grown grapes or juice purchased was 9,741 gallons.
Winery at Wilcox Owner Jamie Williams said it was started in 1994 by Mike and Carol Williams, and he entered ownership in 2004.
At first, the Winery at Wilcox was the smallest winery in the state of Pennsylvania, Williams said. There were only 40 wineries at that time.
According to the Pennsylvania Wine Association, the state is home to more than 200 wineries that produce more than 1 million gallons of wine each year. In 1968, the Pennsylvania Limited Winery Act changed laws to allow the sale of wine to consumers and licensed establishments.
“I was surprised to see our name on the top of the producers list for 2016,” Williams said. “I knew we were probably one of the top five wineries in terms of raw production, but I would’ve never guessed we were number one.”
The wine producers on this list made at least 15,000 gallons of wine in the year 2016, according to www.pennlive.com.
In the past 20 years, the WAW has grown to provide around 90,000 gallons of wine at the Wilcox facility. The Winery at Versailles, another location, was started in western Ohio in 2002, and now produces around 90,000 as well. In 2017, The Winery at Hunters Valley was opened in Liverpool, Pennsylvania, north of Harrisburg.
“We employ 80 amazing people that really make our business go,” Williams said. “We have been lucky to have so many good employees who take pride in the work. Anyone who walks into one of our retail locations or tastes our wine can tell.”
Other local wineries that made the list were Star Hill Winery in Curwensville, which also has a location in the DuBois Walmart, and Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.
For more information, visit www.wineryatwilcox.net or www.pennlive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.