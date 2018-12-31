ST. MARYS — “New Year, new me” — this is a phrase we often see when one year is ending and another is beginning.
In the coming weeks, area gyms and fitness centers will be flooded with people kicking off their New Years resolutions — to get into shape.
Cody Anderson, a St. Marys personal trainer and owner of “Organic Mechanics” fitness center, said he has seen a noticeable increase in gym members during the first few months of a New Year.
“I feel like most of us are concerned about our health or physical appearance in some way, and a fresh year is a good place to start a change in our lifestyle,” he said.
Organic Mechanics, located in the same Spruce Street building as Fitness Connection, offers group workout classes, boxing, nutrition advice and personal training.
“The best advice I can give is for people to find a way to enjoy the process, and find some type of physical activity they enjoy,” Anderson said. “There’s no right or wrong way to get in better shape.”
Although there seems to be a boost of motivation at the start of January each year, many resolutions and gym memberships “fizzle out” as the months go on, simply because people get discouraged or aren’t enjoying exercise.
“Try to avoid treating your activity like a punishment for the things you think you’ve been doing wrong,” Anderson said. “Enjoy the simple fact that your body is capable of overcoming the things you throw at it.”
Another big downfall of those targeting a fitness resolution is fixating on “immediate results,” Anderson said.
“Keep the big picture in mind,” he says. “It’s a long road, trying to change your body, and this always discourages even the most excited individual to change.”
Small steps at the start of this new journey are key, Anderson says. People could try everyday, trivial changes first, like drinking more water or experimenting with meals and swapping out ingredients.
“Find one snack or meal you tend to eat repeatedly throughout the week, and play the ‘How can I make this healthier?’ game,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be perfect — one little victory at a time.”
As far as fitness goes, people first have to find a window of time to dedicate to themselves.
“Find something you enjoy — a walk with a friend or pet can become a great habit,” he said. “Going to the gym can seem overwhelming and confusing to some, so finding an educated friend to join you or consulting with a fitness professional for some direction and structure is essential.”
Group class workouts can also be an encouraging way to meet people who have the same goals, Anderson says.
“Not knowing where to start, or if we’re doing it right, can turn us off right away,” he said. “Seeking help and support is a great first step in the right direction.”
Consistency is the key to change, Anderson says, and avoiding a fixation on the scale.
“Start small, and keep building and building,” he said. “You’ve got this.”
For more information, visit the Organic Mechanics Facebook page or call 814-389-6930.
