COOKSBURG — Summer time is a busy time at Cook Forest State Park, where both educational and enjoyable outdoor activities keep families coming back.
Programs at the park aim to promote environmental learning, while gaining participation in organizations such as “Friends of Cook Forest” — a group that works continuously to revitalize and improve the park and all it offers.
With the group’s various projects, they host several events throughout the year that bring visitors to the park.
The group held a fundraiser this month, which took visitors to see the Susqehannock, the largest Hemlock tree by volume in the northeast United States, and one of the park’s biggest and most traditional attractions.
CFSP Environmental Educator Dale Luthringer led people through the woods, on a walk that isn’t easy by any means. The Old Growth Forest has heavy underbrush and all sorts of trees, and ferns and moss are hidden on the rocky ground. The people and children in attendance could see many dead trees and fallen tree trunks, which are home to many creatures and become their habitats over time.
According to Cook Forest statistics, the Susquehannock tree is 135 feet high and has 1,000 cubic feet of wood. It’s an estimated 250 years old, but big trees are hard to date. Trees at the park date back to to the 1640s.
The park sometimes loses trees due to windstorms, like the one that occurred in early May. It recently lost a champion white pine that was 175 feet high with a 12-foot trunk.
A hemlock can live for three hundred years, and the tree’s trunk can live even longer, according to Luthringer.
Luthringer also discussed the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, a very small insect that crews have been working hard to fight off in order to protect the hemlocks. It’s important to know what threatens these trees, since they’re an important part of park history and nature, he said.
Cook Forest’s Seneca Trail offers a beautiful view of the Clarion River, passing through the Old Growth Forest and features a massive number of tall hemlock trees. The tallest Eastern hemlock is also located throughout this adventure, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It’s a nice time to be at the park,” Luthringer said of summer. “The birds are active and singing up a storm, and we have a lot of big events coming up. It’s a great way to bring in the summer season.”
The Friends of Cook Forest have held other summer outings, such as the Garlic Mustard Pull and Milkweed and Monarchs.
For more information, call Cook Forest State Park at 814-774-8407 or visit the Friends of Cook Forest Facebook page. More can also be found at www.paparksandforests.org.
