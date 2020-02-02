FORCE — Faith Marie Spicher of Force is just that – a little bundle of faith, hope and prayer – and more simply put, a miracle.
Brandi and Deryk Spicher’s daughter Faith, who is 1 year old, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as “Edwards Syndrome.” It’s a condition “caused by an error in cell division. When this happens, instead of the normal pair, an extra chromosome 18 results in the developing baby and disrupts the normal pattern of development in significant ways that can be life-threatening, even before birth,” according to the Trisomy 18 Foundation’s website.
Trisomy 18 occurs in about one of every 2,500 pregnancies in the United States. Studies show that 50 percent of babies carried to term will be born alive, according to the foundation.
Spicher recalls being told to consider abortion before Faith was born, since she had this defect and would not have a good quality of life. There was a 50 percent chance Faith would make it through the first week of life, and a five to 10 percent survival rate for her to make it to one year.
Healthcare professionals told the Spichers even if they did have their baby, a heart surgeon wouldn’t be able to work on her defect. Until, that is, they came across Dr. Mohamed Hassan and the staff of the Penn Highlands DuBois NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).
“They were seriously a godsend,” Spicher said. “If it wasn’t for them – we wouldn’t have her. He (Hassan) told us he would treat her like she was his own. It was as if she was the only baby in that NICU.”
Faith spent nine days in the NICU, and was on a ventilator for three of them in January 2019, Spicher said, and to everyone’s astonishment, she surpassed the odds.
“We made the decision to take her off the vent, and they told us she would die in five minutes,” she said. “But she kept on living.”
When word of Faith’s story reached the community, people began praying for her and requesting pictures of her, Spicher said. She sends out around 100 photos of Faith through Facebook messenger each day, including to NICU nurses who cared for her.
“All these people want that little piece, and to see what they’re praying for,” she said. “They see her face and say shes beautiful, and it just makes them pray harder.”
Nikole Kessler of the NICU unit at Penn Highlands DuBois received “The DAISY Award” in April 2019 for caring for little Faith. According to Spicher, Kessler went “above and beyond” to care for her daughter.
Like Down Syndrome, the diagnosis itself is not terminal, Spicher said, but the babies are born with defects that impact their heart and everyday functionality. Faith has a tiny little hole in her heart, which is their main concern.
Just because Faith has this diagnosis, though, doesn’t mean it will kill her, Spicher says.
“More or less, I want to bring hope,” Spicher said. “We didn’t have that. We were told she was going to die. There is a whole world out there, and no one is paying attention to these babies. More research needs done.”
The Spicher family has received a vast amount of support from the community, including Christmas cards and birthday gifts, but most importantly — prayer.
Spicher, a former nurse, quit her job to take care of Faith, who has luckily not had to have surgery so far. She undergoes early intervention and therapy regularly, as well as visit’s to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Faith will be developmentally behind, Spicher said, but every day she and Deryk have with her is pure bliss.
“I refused to treat her like she was dying – I have always treated her like she was going to live,” she said.
Spicher’s brother, Joseph, who was 27 years old, was killed in a tragic accident in December 2018, right before Faith was born. Joseph had a chromosome defect himself, and a skin tag behind his left ear — just like Faith does.
“We see him in her all the time,” she said.
The Spichers give all of their blessings up to God, and the power of prayer.
“I am amazed and awestruck by how much of a huge impact this little girl has made in this world,” Spicher said in a Facebook post. “It amazes me, to no end, at how far her story has traveled, how many churches have prayed for her, how many people want to learn about her, be involved with her care and who continue to support her.”
When Spicher talks about her daughter, she can’t help but think of all the blessings she could have missed out on, if she chose not to have a little faith.
“It is a fierce love, and such an amazing little being,” she said. “And to think I almost didn’t get to have her – now I just want to share her with the world.”