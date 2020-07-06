BROCKWAY – When the staff at Laugh and Learn Daycare came to work Thursday morning, they smelled smoke and found it coming from the vents.
No children or workers were harmed, and the staff immediately called the fire department. Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire was small and contained.
“The fire was contained in an air conditioning compressor on the roof,” Hoskavich said. “The motor burned some of the wiring.”
The fire department arrived, but the fire was already out. They vented the building and checked the air conditioning system to make sure everything was okay. The smoke was in an empty room, so they set up fans to get the smoke out.
Laugh and Learn Director Jordan Brinkley said that the children did exactly what they were taught to do during fire drills.
“The kids were amazing,” Brinkley said. “They did exactly what we had practiced in our fire drills and listened to everything we said. They were calm.”
Brinkley rewarded the children with donuts, but the spectacle may have been reward enough. Brinkley said that the children enjoyed seeing the fire trucks and the fire department in full gear.
The fire did not change Laugh and Learn’s plans to celebrate the Fourth of July. They were able to get $8,371 in grants to use to purchase new toys, update the lobby, and get new books. Some of the toys were outdoor water toys that the children were looking forward to use.
“We’ll be outside to play with our new water table and other toys,” Brinkley said. “The kids love the new toys we’ve purchased. After we enjoy being outside, we’ll have a picknick lunch.”
As for Thursday’s excitement, Brinkley said that it reinforced her pride in being part of the Brockway community.
“It was great how quickly our fire department was able to respond and tell me what was happening to the building,” she said. “I felt really relieved. And the kids were rock stars. I’m super proud of them.”