ST. MARYS — When Phillips Jewelers Corporate President Arthur “Art” Colaprete thinks of the longtime St. Marys business, he travels back through 71 years of family history.
Colaprete said the jewelry store was established by his father, Philip Colaprete — an Elgin Watchmakers College graduate — in 1948. It originated in Johnsonburg for 20 years, then the St. Marys Plaza for 21 years, Colaprete said. The business moved to its current 966 S. St. Marys St. location in 1990.
Going to watchmakers school is something that was passed down throughout the family, Colaprete said. Colaprete’s grandfather, Frederick Albion, owned a jewelry store in Niagara Falls, Canada, during the Great Depression.
Colaprete is a graduate gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America and member of the American Gem Society.
Colaprete refers to his father, a hand engraver, as “super gifted.” Colaprete was also a car painter by day, and would come to the plaza at night to help his father in his early 20s, he said. He can recall going with him to look at jewelry and polishing gems.
“My dad was my best friend,” he said.
When a customer walks around Phillips Jewelers, they can even see the family history it holds, since there are photos of Colaprete’s family members in the display cases.
Colaprete’s late wife, Teddi, who died in 2003, was also a big part of the business, he adds. They had two children — David, who worked there as a jeweler for 10 years, and has his own jewelry store in Clarion, Dacora Jewelers — and Christina, who worked at the shop on and off.
Colaprete said he found a “gem” in his current wife, Tina, who is originally from West Virginia and helps run the business. Tina also has a major passion for jewelry, and has taken Gemological Institute of America courses.
“Jewelry is what brought us together,” Tina said. “It’s a pleasure to come to work with your husband and talk about what you’re interested in.”
The two also enjoy going on buying trips to trade shows, she adds.
Tina says the jewelry business is a “happy” one, and it’s great to be a part of special moments. One of her favorite parts has been guiding men on finding the right ring, and talking about ways they can propose.
St. Marys has been extremely supportive of Phillips Jewlers, Colaprete said, and it has been sad to see dear customers pass away over the years. Times have also changed, since not everyone shops for high-quality jewelry anymore.
Phillips offers some repairs, diamond remounting, gold smithing, pearl-stringing and custom work like making necklaces and pieces of jewelry out of stones passed down by relatives for keepsakes and traditions.
The business is also about making connections over the years to get the best prices and products from reputable vendors, Colaprete says.
Colaprete also likes to give back — donating to local schools, libraries, churches and rotary clubs.
For more information, visit www.phillipsjewelers.com, the Facebook page or call 814-781-7353.