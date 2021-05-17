Jefferson County school districts, townships, cities and boroughs will have contested races happening in Tuesday’s primary election. The following is a glance of certain races in The Courier Express readership area.
County positions
Jefferson County District Attorney: Incumbent Jeff Burkett will face off against Joe Ryan to become the Jefferson County District Attorney on the Republican ballot.
Jefferson County Treasurer: Incumbent James “Moon” VanSteenburg will face off against James “Jim” Mackie to be the Jefferson County Treasurer on the Republican ballot.
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH
- Falls Creek Borough Council: Newcomers Margaret Weible, Ethan Fritz and Keith Snyder will join incumbents Leonard Larkin and Mark Miller on the Republican ballot vying for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Falls Creek Borough Council. Incumbent Darrell Kirsch will advance for a four-year term on the Democratic ballot.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP
- Winslow Township Supervisor: Tim Kougher, Andrew Flack, Mike Mowrey, and Bruce McConnell Sr. will face off for one open seat, a six-year term, on the Republican ballot as a Winslow Township Supervisor.
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH
- Brookville Area School Director: Adler Fleming, Erin J. Schiafone, Matt Park, Frank Bartley, Elisha Burns, Christopher Rhodes, and Luc Doolittle will face off for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Republican ballot for the Brookville Area School Board. Elisha Burns, Luc Doolittle, Adler Fleming, Matt Park, and Frank Bartley will also face off on the Democratic ballot for the four open seats for a four-year term.
ELDRED TOWNSHIP
- Eldred Township Supervisor: John MacBeth and Laird Raybuck of the Republican ballot will face off for a six-year term as the Eldred Township Supervisor.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH
- Punxsutawney Area School Director: Katie Laska and Cammy Knarr will face off for one Punxsutawney Area School director’s open seat on the Republican ballot in region III. Incumbent Cindy Depp-Hutchinson and newcomer Bonnie Haugh will face off for the director’s seat on the Democratic ballot in region VI.
Punxsutawney Borough Council: Incumbents Lawrence Chenoga, Cynthia Rebuck, Justin Cameron, Daniel Gordon and newcomers Dan Rinker, Crystal Wooten, Devon Luell, and Eric Story will face off four four open seats, four-year terms, on the Republican ballot. Aaron Hendricks, Patty Penman and Joshua MacAfoos will face off for one seat, a two-year term, on the Republican ballot. Sharon Murray, Michelle Lorenzo, and Robert Cardamone will all advance on the Democratic ballot.