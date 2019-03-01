2018 projects
At Benzinger Park, construction of a parking lot was completed, walkways in wooded areas were improved and floors in buildings were refinished. A restoration of sand volleyball courts is approximately half finished, according to Wolf. The framework for the play area at the park was also started.
“Benzinger Park parking has always been a real issue with us,” Wolf said, noting the park hosts sporting events for schools in addition to its usage by the city.
He noted an upgrade on lights at the three major parks –Benzinger, Luhr and Memorial –was undertaken. Walkway lights were upgraded to LED lighting; security lights at restrooms at Benzinger and Luhr Parks, and the pavilion at Luhr Park was installed; and entry lights at Benzinger Park were upgraded.
He noted video cameras are installed on all buildings.
Projects in the works
Kaulmont Park: An expansion is underway in conjunction with the St. Marys Soccer Association using property donated from the owners of Graf Tech.
Wolf said the goal is to install three fields. Staff is looking into grants for matching funds to expand restrooms and concessions buildings and add pavilions.
“I just think this is a huge win overall,” Wolf said. “We’re finally giving the soccer association somewhere they can call a home at Kaulmont Park.”
They are also looking at resurfacing walkways.
Memorial Park: The scout house project is underway, and could be completed by summer. The facility will provide a building operational for year round for use for summer programs, private parties, restrooms for the lower side of the park, and movie and game nights.
Staff is also looking at tarring and chipping the lower parking lot. City and parks program staff worked together to get project cost down to half of the quoted price for the work.
Long-term, the possibility of a dog park in the city is being examined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.