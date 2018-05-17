REYNOLDSVILLE — When Gene Deible walks in the front doors of the Reynoldsville Historical Society Museum project site, he doesn’t see just a work-in-progress, but a place to remember the past and look forward to the future.
Deible is the president of the Reynoldsville Historical Society, which was founded in 1998 by a group of dedicated Reynoldsville natives and local history enthusiasts.
It all started with Deible’s collections of old photographs and issues of “The Star” – a former Reynoldsville newspaper. In order to microfilm and archive the edition for the Pennsylvania Newspaper Project, it had to come from an organized group of people or historical society, which is how the RHS was born. It officially became a nonprofit organization in 2005.
Reynoldsville used to be a completely different town, sustaining numerous auto dealerships, clothing stores and Reynoldsville High School, which joined the DuBois Area School District in 1964.
“There used to be so much industry here, and there is a lot of history,” he said. “We wanted to foster communications between generations.”
Starting a local museum was the perfect way to display that array of history, Deible said. For five years now, the museum project has been under way, enduring some unexpected plan changes, and becoming more of a “fixer-upper” project than those committed to it had expected.
It took 10 years to find the location for a museum – 502 E. Main St. – the entire project has taken about 15 years, running into road blocks like the lack of ADA compliance and floors that needed to be leveled.
“This museum is being built by people who love Reynoldsville,” he said. “(But), when you buy and old building, you never know what you’ll get into until you remodel it. Money was diverted to projects we didn’t plan on.”
The RHS contributes to other causes as well, such as the Junior History Detective Competition, which is a historical display project for kids. The “Red, White and Blueberry Festival” takes place on the second weekend in July, and families and youngsters can pick blueberries, ride trollies, have pie eating contests and much more fun in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday. Society members attend the American Legion flag ceremony on Memorial Day as well.
RHS participates in local festivals, too, and is considering planning a Fall Heritage Festival for 2018.
The RHS has about 250 members, with many of them being from out of town, Deible said. The Reynoldsville High School Alumni Reunion has always generated interest in the organization, when people come back and visit their hometown.
Deibe said plans for the museum include a gift shop in the entrance area where customers can buy Reynoldsville memorabilia, an area where old movies can be shown and lectures can be given, along with many display cases and areas full of historical Reynoldsville items. The museum currently houses many already, such as a “Reynoldsville High School” marching band banner and coal and lumber-related displays.
A documentary crew recently visited the up and coming museum, filming “Our Town Reynoldsville” – part of a Penn State University film series that captures the history and spirit of communities based on the viewpoint of its residents. Members of the RHS participated in the film and will attend its debut on June 7.
The RHS runs entirely on donations and receives no state funding, Deible said. Donating to a cause like this and all it does for the community is important, because a museum is a great way to bring people into the Reynoldsville area and give back to the people who live there, he said.
“You are putting your money into a local cause,” he said. “This can generate commerce and bring people into Reynoldsville.”
Not only are monetary donations welcomed and apprecatied, but anyone with construction or fundraising experience who can donate their time to the museum project is welcome to be a part of making history come alive, Deible said.
The second capital fund drive for RHS is currently underway. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 72 in Reynoldsville.
For more information, visit www.reynoldsvillehistoricalsociety.com or call (814)-771-9494.
