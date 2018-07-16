REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library hosted its 5th Author’s Luncheon at the Foundry on Thursday afternoon, featuring St. Marys bestselling author John Schlimm and his book, “Five Years in Heaven.”
RPL Director Karl Rebon said he specifically chose Schlimm’s book for the five-year anniversary of the luncheon because it’s a “inspirational and feel-good story.” For each event, he chooses a local author and involves community sponsors.
Schlimm is not just the author of 17 books — focusing on a variety of topics, including a memoir, cooking, beer, history and more — but a Harvard-trained educator, artist and businessman. He has been a professor, an award-winning activist and inspirational speaker, a celebrity publicist and has appeared on several shows, including the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Fox & Friends and QVC.
The event started with lunch served by Our Hometown Restaurant, during which time Schlimm was seen saying “hello” and mingling with each person at every table. Rebon led with a “question and answer” forum, bringing up a few topics that brought tears of reminiscence to Schlimm’s eyes.
“Five Years in Heaven” tells the story of Schlimm’s friendship with an 87-year-old nun and artist, Sister Augustine, that began when he was 31. She ran the ceramics shop at St. Joseph Monastery in St. Marys.
Schlimm said he was questioning certain life choices, such as faith and career, and the nun was considering retiring when they found each other unexpectedly. It was “love at first sight” when he walked into her ceramics shop and saw shelves lined with brightly colored pieces, describing it as “like a dream.”
“There are those people throughout your life, where you meet them and you just know they’re going to make an impact,” Schlimm said. “I knew there was something magical there.”
One of his biggest challenges was combining hundreds of visits and conversations with Sister into 280 pages, Schlimm said. Once he began writing, though, the text poured out of him within weeks.
Not only was the Foundry full of Sister Augustine’s fans, but a part of her was there, too. A basket full of pastries had her photograph on it, and she was “chiming in” as town bells kept going off during Schlimm’s talk. One of her steins also was given away as a raffle prize.
Schlimm discussed his favorite collection of Sister’s pieces, called “Gussy’s Specials,” which were made by a technique where she simply cleaned her brushes off onto molds and turned them into a masterpiece. She made almost 500 of them in five years.
Many life topics came up throughout the discussion, including rejection and bullying. Schlimm even discussed how he almost didn’t write “Five Years in Heaven,” since it was a story so personal to him, but Sister had sent him a sign to share their story.
“I always realized we were on borrowed time, so that made us enjoy every moment we had together,” Schlimm said of their friendship.
He took a break after writing Sister’s story, feeling like if that was the last book he had written, he was at peace with that, since he left “something greater than himself” to the world.
Many of Sister’s little novelty pieces and vintage molds sold out within 20 minutes during one of the shop’s last sales. They are currently not available anywhere locally for viewing or purchase.
Schlimm has around 50 of Sister’s ceramic molds, along with the two mint green chairs in which they had most of their conversations. After the convent closed, he returned to secure a couple more pieces for keepsakes.
The book is now known around the world, and is very popular in China and Korea. The most popular passage, he has found, is chapter 6, “Tiny Crosses.” It focuses on the most important lesson Sister learned throughout her life — forgiveness, and the power in letting things go.
Through feedback from readers, Schlimm learned, he said, his book helped people work through whatever issues they were facing in their lives, such as drug addiction or the loss of a loved one. He was even asked to travel to a terminally ill person and read them the last two chapters, which he readily did.
“We aren’t given many gifts in this life, and it’s up to us to figure out how to use them,” he said. “As a storyteller, if I can just bring a smile to people’s faces, I feel like that’s one of my purposes.”
Schlimm expressed his gratitude for the luncheon, stressing the importance of libraries in a community.
“You’re one of the loveliest crowds I have ever gotten to do this with,” he said.
For more about Schlimm, visit www.johnschlimm.com.
