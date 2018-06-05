STUMP CREEK — Local woman and dog mom Courtney Herzing has a love for Siberian Huskies, and recently took that love to a new level by mothering an orphaned puppy who desperately needed her help.
Herzing, who lives in Stump Creek, is the owner of Shamokin Siberians — a kennel business that focuses on raising and showing Siberian Huskies, along with finding them forever homes. She also is an employee with Seven Mountains Media.
One of the orders of business is forming relationships with other breeders, Herzing said.
In early March, another local breeder and friend’s dog, Lyric, went into labor five days early with her first litter of puppies, when serious complications developed. She passed away due to an infection of the uterus and sepsis. Out of four, only one of her puppies survived — Annie, who was named after the “Annie” musical film based on the experiences of an orphan.
They first tried using a surrogate Golden Retriever mother for Annie, but she rejected the puppy, Herzing said. Annie was premature and only three days old, weighing in at seven ounces. She had only half of a chance of survival, and no litter mates or mother to lean on.
Herzing took the puppy home, waking up every couple of hours a night to bottle feed her, and taking her everywhere she went, even using a baby sling to keep her close. Before she knew it, she was like a real mother much sooner than she expected — her entire schedule was rearranged and sleepless nights were a part of her regular routine.
These orphaned puppies are called “singleton puppies,” meaning they survived and grew up without their litter mates, which can often cause problems if they aren’t raised with the socialization and discipline the mother provides, Herzing said.
Annie looked to Herzing as her mother, too, recognizing simple things like just the sound of her voice. Herzing’s other three dogs, Laika, Chance and Laska, also took to the puppy. Annie would sleep on them for that “fur to fur” contact, and one of the dogs took on the responsibility of bathing her.
Through her kennel business, Herzing is constantly looking for ways to improve the Siberian bloodline, she said. To get her Huskies ready for dog shows, she grooms them and exercises them and makes sure they have the proper skills, like being trained through the Canine Good Citizen program with the American Kennel Club and attending confirmation classes. Herzing also is a member of the Butler County Kennel Club.
She attends dog shows all over the state of Pennsylvania, and is taking in another Siberian puppy this fall, Herzing said. Working with other breeders is important, she said, so they can team together to help improve the breed as a whole.
Laika, who is Herzing’s show dog, will be bred next spring. The process is a lot more complicated than most people realize, though. When breeding dogs, there are several considerations, such as size, pedigree and color, since Siberian owners will specifically look for a certain type of bloodline, or Champion or Grand Champion-awarded dog.
One of the most difficult parts of her business, though, is letting the dogs go to their intended homes after falling in love with them, Herzing said. Before Annie was even born, there was a family in Warren, Ohio lined up to take her from her breeder.
At 10 weeks old, she was given to her new family, who renamed her “Evanna” — which stands for “young fighter.” They plan on raising her to be a therapy dog, taking her into local places like nursing homes to help people heal.
“In the beginning, (raising her) was really hard,” Herzing said. “It was definitely quite an experience. But it was harder giving her up than it was raising her.”
Herzing plans to keep in touch with the family, even babysitting and visiting Annie when she’s able, and receiving photos of her as she grows.
“I’ll still see her, and she will always be a part of our lives.”
