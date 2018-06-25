DuBOIS — A local organization is dedicated to “protecting and improving wildlife habitat for the future” through educating youth and the community on the valuable resources of nature.
PWHU (Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited) of DuBois is an all-volunteer organization started in 1985 by three local outdoorsman, and has since grown to associate with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the American Chestnut Foundation and more, according to PWHU Secretary Beth Giese.
Fairly quickly, two or three habitat projects per month turned into two or three a week, as interest in the organization grew. Twenty years later, PWHU had a headquarters and wood shop and were getting involved with many projects.
Volunteers are involved in frequent events and activities for youth, such as Clearfield County Youth Field Day, which was held the first Saturday in June. Field Day is in its 24th year and is for children ages 7-14. There are nine stations, including archery, rifle, shotgun, stream study and trapping.
For more than 20 years, PWHU has sent four students to the Black Forest Conservation School every summer in Coudersport. Altogether they have sent 75 teens. They also have a Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology scholarship that was started in 1993, and has since recognized and assisted more than 60 students, Giese said.
In 2013, PWHU was part of planting 625 documented Chestnut seedlings in Force, Pennsylvania. They have also done this in Phillipsburg for the America Chestnut Foundation. They have planted more than 100,000 trees.
“It’s important to educate youth on conservation, so they may enjoy a lifetime of benefits from the land and wildlife we have been entrusted to take care of,” Giese said. “We should all desire to maintain and improve upon nature and our environment for future generations.”
Every year in May, St. Marys second graders visit Parker Dam, where they build birdhouses with PWHU volunteers.
Education Specialist Mandy Marconi from the Pennsylvania Game Commission attends, answering questions and educating children on the eastern bluebird. Children build their birdhouses and get to take it home with them.
Through helping up to 600 young people build bluebird nesting boxes, the results have help bring the Eastern Bluebird back to better numbers, Giese said.
PWHU also attends Conservation Day at the Curwensville Dam each September, where children build 100 or more bird boxes.
PWHU also aims to teach the public the importance of utilizing public or private lands appropriately.
“A large part of our efforts go towards the education of the outdoors,” Giese said. “It’s important to educate everyone environmentally. You don’t have to be a hunter or a fisherman — maybe you just like nature and like to watch birds or wildlife.”
The organization has youth pheasant hunts, bear cub studies and a monthly youth group.
PWHU volunteers wear many hats, including maintaining dams and streams at Medix Run and helping with the habitat of Elk. Volunteers are involved in litter pickup with PennDot, tree planting, apple pruning and more.
The organization’s annual fundraiser is approaching — the “PWHU Pig Roast” will be held at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg on Aug. 11. To get dinner tickets, call 814-371-5841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.