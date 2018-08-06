RIDGWAY — A Ridgway boutique is encouraging everyone to stop by for more than just their products.
Community members, tourists or just someone looking for support are encouraged to “leave a note of hope” on their way through town.
South Street Botanical Designs, a women and children’s boutique on South Street in Ridgway, recently installed a “Little Red Mailbox” — the 14th in the United States.
The concept began in North Carolina, with founders Eddie and Sue Goodrich. After losing her mother and going through some of her darkest days, Sue decided to spread hope and try to help others. The first Little Red Mailbox was placed by the beach, and there have been multiple requests for more red mailboxes across the country ever since. Glenmore Public Beach Access in North Carolina is now known as “Hope Access,” thanks to this little mailbox, according to the website.
The Little Red Mailbox can be almost what anyone wants it to be — it’s meant to provide comfort and hope to someone in need. People can share their thoughts, dreams, feelings, secrets or even an item they want to pass along to someone else.
People across the country have found comfort in these mailboxes in times of loss, hardship or when they’re in need of guidance.
SSBD Owner Brandy Buehler said installing this symbol was just another step in being a community staple. She has been in business 19 years, and thought, what better way to commemorate the store’s anniversary than to give back to others?
The idea came from a fellow employee at the boutique, who found comfort in the store during a time when she needed it, Buehler said.
The mailbox is in front of the store, next to a big stone with the word “hope” written on it. The stone is surrounded by colorful rocks and flowers, and stands out within the green grass.
“Leave a note of hope” are the words written on the mailbox, and that’s exactly what she hopes to see people do, Buehler said.
“You can share or read somebody else’s thoughts,” Buehler said. “This is just a good way to pay it forward.”
Although the box is in front of the business, it’s not tied to it — anyone in the community is welcome to stop by and pass something along or take a note or item that speaks to them.
It means a lot to be one of the 14 locations for this symbol, Buehler said. Not only is she a proud business owner of almost 20 years, but she’s proud to be involved in the community.
Tourists or people traveling through Elk County can stop and leave something behind — a message or item for someone else to find, Buehler said. So, the next person who opens the mailbox could have a memory left by someone states away.
The mailbox was debuted during a community event on Thursday, where several store employees and friends attended and brought their children to celebrate the day. Children painted rocks in the front yard throughout the afternoon.
“The store has turned into a big family, both customers and employees,” Buehler said. “The least I can do is pay it forward to the people who have given us 19 years.”
For more information, visit www.thelittleredmailbox.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.