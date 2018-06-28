KERSEY — Friends and business owners in Elk County have found a “perfect match” by combining their dreams at one location.
Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods and Copper Fox Winery both opened near the end of May on the Million Dollar Highway, offering the public a side-by-side destination with a variety of foods and service, wine tastings and a gift shop in the same building.
Dee Dee Calla and her husband, Lester, and daughter, Alyssa, are a St. Marys family that works together to make Calla’s Cafe a success. Her husband and daughter are the cafe cooks, Dee Dee said, while she takes care of the wait staff.
The Callas are an Italian family that has had their own catering business for years — Edgewood Hall in St. Marys.
“Everybody in town knows my husbands’ cooking, and everybody loves it,” she said. “He is well known in this area for his food.”
There is a desperate need in the St. Marys and Kersey area for restaurants like this one, Dee Dee said. When the Callas were approached about opening a restaurant next to Copper Fox Winery, there was no hesitation before they said ‘yes.’
“We have always wanted our own restaurant,” she said. “I am so fortunate that the owners of the winery asked us if we would put in a restaurant there.”
Calla’s offers anything from sandwiches and burgers to flatbread pizzas, salads, seafood, steak and a featured Italian pasta dish each night of the week.
“I think this is unique because you can come and sample wine while you’re waiting for your table,” Dee Dee said. “There are other wineries in the area, but not with a restaurant in them.”
Another thing that makes them stand out is their winery liquor license, which means they can only sell products brewed or distilled in Pennsylvania, Dee Dee said. All of their liquor is purchased from the Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey.
They offer specialty drinks made up of flavored moonshine, as well as the Copper Fox wines and a selection of Pennsylvania brews.
Through buying and serving local products, they are able to support other area business owners just like themselves, Dee Dee said.
“We 100 percent believe in supporting local businesses.”
Jennifer Wolfel of Copper Fox Winery said they are distant relatives to Dee Dee, so she has known her and her family for many years. She and her husband, Kevin, own Copper Fox Winery together.
“We have been to all their functions, and we know how great their food is,” she said. “It has always been a perfect match.”
Copper Fox Winery has 25 different locally-made wines. The winery side is full of all kinds of Elk County homemade treasures, like homemade pepperoni and smoked cheeses, Cindy Lou’s flavored pretzels, beef jerky, essential oils bracelets and T-shirts.
“Sometimes people just fit together,” Wolfel said. “We knew it was always a dream of theirs to be able to have a restaurant. This was one of our ways of helping one another.”
Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods and Copper Fox Winery are located at 1215 Million Dollar Highway in Kersey. For more information, visit their Facebook pages.
