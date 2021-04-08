DuBOIS — The Lumber Heritage Region, along with the DuBois Area Historical Society, has unveiled a piece of history in the DuBois City Park in the way of an interpretive panel, which commemorates the memory of John DuBois, one of the city's founders and innovator in the lumber industry.
The new interpretive panel — "Lumber Sparks DuBois’ Growth, 1872-1904" — is located near the DuBois Walkway by Heindl Field.
The purpose of the interpretive panel is to educate and highlight the significant impact that the DuBois family and their lumber empire had on the City of DuBois and the surrounding area.
The sign was funded by the Lumber Heritage Region through a mini grant, which was applied for by the DuBois Area Historical Society.
Historical society President Ruth Gregori said additional signs will be installed across DuBois over the next year to offer residents a look into their hometown’s past.
“This type of educational signage is the best way to share the stories of how lumber built America. We couldn’t have asked for a better placement of the sign, and the DuBois Historical Society was a great partner to work with,” said The Lumber Heritage Region's Executive Director Holly Komonczi.
Funding for the Lumber Heritage Region 2020 Mini-Grant Program is provided through the Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program Fund, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation and therefore must adhere to all statewide rules and regulations.