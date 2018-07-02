REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vocational-technical school’s committee gathered on Thursday evening to honor and celebrate a person who has helped make the school and the community what it is today.
It was Superintendent of Record Dan Hawkins’ last month to meet with Jeff Tech’s board members.
“I wanted to congratulate Dan Hawkins tonight on what is his final official business as superintendent,” said JT Administrative Director Barry Fillman on Thursday. “Everyone that has ever worked with Dan knows that if you want to know where he stands on something, you will. He is a man of honor and conviction.”
Hawkins also retired from Brockway Area Schools at the end of this 2017-2018 school year. He has spent time at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, DuBois School District and Brockway Area School District, where he was for nine years. He became a well-known and respected staple of the community and its schools.
“You are a kid-centered administrator in a day and age when too many lose sight of this when they rise to a district level,” Fillman said of Hawkins. “I was always struck by the fact that if I called you about a kid, you already knew everything about the student in question.”
Fillman described Hawkins as someone who values career and technical education and the role it plays in a community and in the futures of students.
“Your role as a positive mentor for students and professionals alike has reached a long way, impacting all of the districts around us,” he said. “You have the highest expectations for everyone around you, and always model the behaviors you seek in others.”
Hawkins has been Jeff Tech’s superintendent of record for five years, and has put all of himself and his skills and passion into those years, Fillman said.
“Dan has repeatedly volunteered for this post, and he has never wavered from wanting Jeff Tech to be as great as it can be.”
Throughout his remarks, Fillman reflected on the role Hawkins played in his own life as well.
“Personally, I came full circle, as you were my junior high principal and were instrumental in the opportunity I have today, which means so much to me,” he said. “I am forever grateful for your mentorship, your friendship and for the manner in which you have defined leadership for those you leave behind.”
According to a Courier Express article earlier this year, Hawkins’ career began in special education and emotional support, and has ended with much success in several areas. He was heavily involved in and passionate about “No Child Left Behind” and developed a billing system for schools, among many other things. In 1992, he hired two supervisors to bring special education services to Brockway, Punxsutawney, Brookville and DuBois — services that are still successful and in place today.
Hawkins attributes much of his success to his wife, Ann, and to God and his faith. He said he also is thankful for the great administrative teams he has worked with throughout the years and for the students who helped shape him and his career.
