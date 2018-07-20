DuBOIS — Hundreds of people will paint the DuBois City Park purple on Saturday, celebrating cancer survivorship and raising awareness for research and treatment efforts.
Relay for Life fighters and survivors march through local communities all summer long, spreading unity and support to lives touched by cancer.
The 24th annual Relay for Life of DuBois event will continue from noon until midnight. Twenty to 30 teams participate each year, said Northeast Region Community Development Manager Susan Babik.
The goal for 2018 is $70,000, Babik said. So far, $43,000 has been logged.
Donations to the ACS are used to fund life-saving research, support patients, detection and treatment, and provide prevention and education services.
Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County raised more than $85,000 this year, with 28 teams in attendance.
Fourteen teams also participated in the 2018 Elk County RFL, raising more than $75,000. More than 45 cancer survivors and caregivers attended and walked the survivor lap there, Babik said.
In 2018 in the United States, the ACS estimates there will be 4,750 new cases of cancer, and 1,670 deaths.
“The ACS funds groundbreaking research that is helping every person in every community,” Babik said. “Almost every person going through cancer treatment is receiving the benefits and advancements in cancer treatments that have been made.”
The luminary ceremony — an impactful and important part of RFL — honors the lives of survivors and those who have died of cancer, using a bag personalized with a message or name that is illuminated when it gets dark. These bright lights of hope can be seen lining the track as participants continue their walk at night.
Several local organizations and sponsors gather at the DuBois City Park to not only raise awareness, but to make people conscious of resources available to them. Each year brings different speakers, team tent-site fundraisers and entertainment.
“It’s important for people to come to the relay and support teams who have been involved in making a difference in the fight against cancer,” Babik said.
Babik said that because of awareness and fundraising events like RFL, along with treatments and education, cancer incidence (the number of new cases) has been reduced in the past decade. Around 50 percent of all cancers are preventable, she said.
People can be supportive in the fight by just showing up, Babik said.
“We need to increase awareness of the relay itself, and how people can become involved, because everybody’s been touched by cancer,” Babik said. “Relay gives people the opportunity to make a difference.”
For more information, visit www.cancer.org.
