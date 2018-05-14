PUNXSUTAWNEY — The closing of Godot Animal Sanctuary in Punxsutawney has left several dogs without a place to go, and local rescues searching for the space and resources to help in any way they can.
An ongoing lawsuit concerning the property owner and founder, Lana Laughbaum, left about 300 animals — including dogs, cats, horses, cows, birds and deer — with no place to go after a judge ruled that the land be vacated by April 15.
Godot Animal Sanctuary worker Jenny Hill, who is currently feeding and looking after the 25 dogs that are left on the property, said she didn’t have much of a choice but to make sure the animals were still cared for after Laughbaum left without warning.
“I am just trying to take care of these animals and get them out of here and into a good home,” Hill said. “I only have until the end of next week (to do so).”
Farm rescue organizations were able to take the cows and horses, while local and surrounding animal rescues — such as the Gateway Humane Society, Clarion P.A.W.S., Willow Run Sanctuary and Just Us for the Animals — have done their best to band together and take as many animals as they can at the current time. Tri County Animal Rescue of Shippenville is also hoping to help after working out the logistics of the situation.
Some of the dogs left at Godot have health issues, and will require medical attention and rehab in order to be adoptable, Hill said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said Laughbaum is being charged with at least five felony counts of theft by deception for timbering on land she didn’t own. She also has pending illegal wildlife charges by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
A warrant has been issued for Laughbaum’s arrest, and her whereabouts are unknown at the time, Godtwald said.
Gotwald said charges against Laughbaum are strictly based on theft and deception, and there was no proof that the animals weren’t well taken care of, despite allegations that have been made. Animal cruelty investigators have inspected the animals and the property and determined there were no signs of cruelty or neglect.
Clarion P.A.W.S. Vice President and Treasurer Sharon Weaver-Floyd said that organization rescued 42 cats from Godot this past week. Willow Run Sanctuary also took four cats and Just Us for Animals took two. Others were taken by individuals and previous owners.
“We arrived at Godot Sanctuary planning on taking 10-15 cats,” Weaver-Floyd said. “Once we met the cats and saw that some looked in need of attention, we felt we needed to remove them and then assess.”
Weaver-Floyd said they were told that numerous cats taken by other rescues this week tested positive for the feline leukemia or feline immunodeficiency virus and had to be euthanized. Clarion P.A.W.S. is currently conducting the testing process on the cats it rescued. Many already have upper respiratory infections and desperately need dental work or extraction.
“We aren’t sure if Godot had procedures for the intake/housing of cats, but they have now all been exposed to both diseases and will require immediate testing,” she said. “This unfortunately is going to require us to make some hard decisions if they test positive.”
Although the situation is sad and worrisome, Weaver-Floyd said rescue workers are just glad they were able to take the cats they could.
“It’s going to be a long and difficult road for these furry souls, but we are so thankful that we were able to provide rescue for them.”
The Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek rescued eight dogs Wednesday — as many as they had room for and are able to financially take care of right now, said Kennel Supervisor Linda Peterson.
“If I could’ve, I would’ve taken them all,” she said. “We just don’t have the room. It broke my heart to leave them there.”
Peterson said they knew taking some of these dogs meant taking on their medical issues and building them up to become adoptable, but that is what being an animal rescue is all about.
Representatives of GHS ask that any other shelters that have the space or resources step up and help these animals, if they haven’t already. The public can help by giving monetary or food donations to the rescues in need.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Gateway Humane Society, PO Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
They also can be made at www.clarionpaws.org and www.tricounty-arc.org.
