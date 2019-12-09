REYNOLDSVILLE — The walls inside Rose’s on Main hold a small secret to honor a friend of the owner’s family.
When entering Reynoldsville’s new floral shop, one of the first things to which patrons’ eyes are drawn is the large rose mural stretching across one wall.
This mural was painted by Punxustawney Artist Kelly Porada, who has created many works of art around Punxsutawney. The mural was gifted to Casey Rosman, owner of Rose’s on Main, by some friends of the family.
Eric and Janet Mehok, of Sykesville, employed Porada to paint the mural for Rosman. Casey Rosman’s husband, Harry Rosman, was best friends with the Mehoks’ son, the late Tony Mehok. Tony Mehok died nine years ago.
“I hired Kelly to come and do this. Well, Kelly and Janet are best friends,” Rosman said “Kelly came to do it and said ‘I just want to let you know, it’s taken care of.’”
After Rosman hired Porada and discussed what she wanted painted, the Mehoks stepped in to cover the cost for her. They also asked Porada to add the small secret into the painting.
When customers take a closer look at the roses on the wall, they will be able to spot Tony’s name hidden in the swoops of the paint brush.
“When I found out, I called my mom to say we had our guardian angel watching over the shop,” Rosman said.