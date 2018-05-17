DuBOIS — One of the most commonly requested items by nurses for students in the DuBois Area School District is new underwear.
As surprising as this may be to people in the community, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said underwear is “simply a necessity.”
At last week’s board work session, Benton recognized John and Barbara Archer from the Knights of Columbus for recently donating 323 pairs of new underwear for district students, as well as socks, hats, scarves, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies.
The Archers contacted Benton in the fall and asked if the students needed anything.
“I reached out to nurses and the principals and they came up with a list of some items that we really needed for our kids,” Benton said.
The Archers recently surprised Benton with the donation.
“When John and Barbara arrived at the district office, I felt thankful for the generous donations, excited for our students and relieved that we could provide for them,” Benton said.
Most of the schools in the district have clothing closets available to students.
“The clothing closets are accessible anytime there is a need and are also opened during lunch periods from time to time so that students can shop — for free of course,” Benton said. “Our community has been most generous at providing donations of gently used clothing but rarely do we receive donations of new underwear.”
However, accidents happen and when they do, students typically seek out the school nurse for assistance.
“Having new underwear in a variety of sizes available in the privacy of the nurse’s office is just another way to show how much we care about our students,” Benton said. “Sometimes it’s easy to lose perspective, but it’s important to keep in mind: Some parents cannot leave work to bring a change of clothing to their child at school. Some families lack a form of transportation to get to their child’s school. Some families struggle financially to provide the basic needs for their children.”
“We often talk about DASD being a family — an extended family with thousands of family members,” Benton said. “When we are made aware of a need, we do everything that we can to meet the needs of our extended family.”
For example, when the district learned that some students were concerned about where their next meal would come from on the weekends, a few schools started food pantries — DuBois Area Middle School Chomp Out Hunger and “Backpack Blessings.”
Teachers and staff meet before school Friday mornings to fill backpacks of food for the students to take home for the weekend.
“When the community learned how many students started the school year without a backpack and school supplies, the community donated more than 200 backpacks with school supplies,” Benton said. “When Wasson Elementary realized how many students did not have sneakers for physical education class, they started a ‘shoe share’ program where clean socks are provided and students can borrow a pair of shoes for physical education class.”
Benton said there are countless acts of kindness within the district’s extended family on a daily basis.
“It’s one of the best things about our community. We pride ourselves in taking care of each other. When our students receive a donation, we remind them just how much the community cares about them,” she said.
“It was just so nice of them to do that for us, we are so very grateful for their donations,” Benton said. “If you know anyone in the Knights of Columbus, please thank them for their generosity.”
