RIDGWAY — About a year ago, a Ridgway man combined one of his passions into a smokin’ local business.
Through his backyard smokehouse, Mike Keller runs “The Smoke Shack” — a smoked cheese and meats business based in Elk County.
Keller attends festivals, fairs and events throughout the state, aiming to spread the word and taste of naturally-smoked cheese.
It started with Keller and his friend wanting to smoke their own deer sausage during hunting season and building the smokehouse right in his own backyard to do that. He started to smoke cheese, too, and received positive feedback about the result.
He wanted to pay for a $550 deer mount, and decided to challenge himself to raise the money by selling smoked cheese. He ended up surpassing that goal, raising more money than anticipated.
After that, the idea for a full-fledged smoked cheese business sat in the back of his mind for months.
In August of last year, Keller finally printed his Smoke Shack business cards and started going to fall festivals and craft shows, where he soon heard from people that his cheese was “the best they’ve ever had.”
He attended an outdoor show in Pittsburgh, where he sold 300 pounds of cheese in three days. He also started offering meat and cheese trays around the holidays.
Keller has worked to spread the word about his business, including carrying a backpack or cooler of cheese around and offering samples to people.
Keller has another job and is also a family man. Starting and juggling a new business was challenging at first, but has, he said, become an enjoyable hobby.
“When you support a local business, you support a local economy,” Keller said of consumers.
Keller thinks his all-natural smoking process helps make his product unique. He burns wood in a barrel and pipes the smoke in. Some other smoked cheese products aren’t really “smoked,” he says, but sprayed.
The most popular Smoke Shack cheese is smoked Cooper, Keller says. He also smokes pepperoni, and will take requests, too, like sausage.
He always tries to keep fresh cheese on hand in case he gets an order, Keller said. He has even had one person order 20 pounds of cheese from him at once.
You can tell a cheese is fully smoked by its color, which will be a tannish orange, Keller says. It shouldn’t be smoked more than three hours for food safety reasons.
Any cheese purchased from him has been smoked within the last week, he says.
Smoke Shack products are available in Laurel Mountain Winery of Falls Creek and Kreative Kreations in DuBois.
For more information, visit The Smoke Shack’s Facebook page, email shacksmoke42@gmail.com or call 724-732-4940.
