DuBOIS — The first thing people see when entering the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field from Parkway Drive is the magnificent cascading waterfalls made up of more than 200 natural glacial boulders.
Though it’s just one of the many special features at the brand new ball field — built in the DuBois City Park to provide specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs — its impact is striking. Softball and baseball enthusiasts suddenly realize that they are about to experience what a true “field of dreams” feels like right here in DuBois.
The waterfall project was a collaboration between the City of DuBois, general contractor Dave Roman of Reynoldsville, and Landscape One Inc., of DuBois.
“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments from a lot of people in the community and I think people are surprised by the impact that it can have on the field and just the scale to size of it,” said Beau Caldwell, owner of Landscape One. “I think scale is very important. When you look at a complex this big, you needed to do something big at the entrance and I think we accomplished that with the size.”
The larger falls that faces Parkway Drive is 50 feet wide and 12 feet tall. The smaller falls that faces the ball field is 30 feet wide and 12 feet tall.
Caldwell said Roman’s team was instrumental in creating the foundation for the waterfall project.
“They did all the dirt work to prepare us the mound that we turned into those waterfalls,” said Caldwell.
Started in 2000, Landscape One primarily works on new design-build projects.
“I was approached by the city to do something different at the entrance to the new state-of-the-art facility,” Caldwell said. “City Manager Herm Suplizio had seen a previous smaller waterfall project that we did for a local customer and asked us to possibly do something here at the park,” Caldwell said. “Chris Nasuti, city engineer, designed the waterfall so that it could be seen from the entrance and from the field. That was important to Herm. It was also important to be able to see the waterfalls from the grandstands in the bleachers.”
Nine tri-axle loads of the glacial boulders were hauled from north of Ridgway to the site, Caldwell said.
“They each weigh an average of probably 2,000 pounds apiece,” he said. “We had to strap them and load hand by hand and plate each one, using a machine, of course. There’s a thick, rubber line in behind the waterfalls and there’s a reservoir in the ground.”
The front waterfall will put 70,000 gallons of water per hour over the falls, but the small falls at the base will put 52 thousand gallons of water per hour over the falls.
“I think they’re going to put timers on it so that it’s running during appropriate times,” Caldwell said. “We also put color changing lights in it so at night it will be lit. The city can pick whatever color they want on the falls.”
The waterfall display took exactly three weeks to assemble from start to finish, said Caldwell, noting that he is very pleased with the finished project.
Caldwell said he is very proud to be part of the new ball park.
“I was just honored to be part of something so important for the future of our community. I just think that this is great,” said Caldwell. “I think that kids are our whole future and, you know, to be a part of this whole project was amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.