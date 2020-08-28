PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Stylist’s Twist –Fur Styl’n celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, opening a grooming business in town.
A Stylist’s Twist is located at 242 N. Findley St. in Punxsutawney. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 814-648-3252.
Jackie Zents is a trained and certified pet groomer, but her background before this was a human stylist. Zents worked for 20 years as a stylist in a salon in Clarion before changing things up.
Zents’ motto is “I’ve gone to the dogs.”
She had a toy poodle she started grooming herself, and now she has a goldendoodle she works on. Today, she specializes in this breed of dog, but can take care of any dog.
“I already knew how to handle clippers and how to handle scissors. I already knew how to do it, I just had to be trained on dogs,” Zents said.
She did work on rescues, and began doing housecall grooming, carrying her entire grooming kit in her Jeep.
“All of my training, I was in human resource, accounting, stylist, I would say all of my training through life has led me up to this,” Zents said. “And I’m going to have to give God all the glory for all the training that he has put me through. It’s on-the-job training that God did with me.”
She and her friend, Brenda Toven worked at the same salon together for 14 years. When they left the salon they were searching for a way to continue their creativity. When the dream of being a groomer started, they had some trouble finding a location at first.
The two looked at several possible locations before finding their home on North Findley Street, which was previously Burkett’s Paws.
Toven is working as the bather right now until she can be certified to be a groomer as well. Zents said she believes she has an advantage from her time as a stylist, because she looks at the pet’s fur differently.
“To blend the haircuts in so that they’re not all shaved off,” Zents said. “Their hair is hair, fur, but how do you explain it, it’s different than just dog hair or people’s hair. It’s hair and you can style it without it being all cut off.”
She and Toven both agree they find it more rewarding to work on animals than with people. The coronavirus kept many other groomers in the area closed for a while. This meant that when Fur Styl’n first opened for business, they had many pets in dire need of grooming come through their door.
“Elderly people can’t necessarily take care of them, and with COVID shutting everything down those poor dogs suffered,” Toven said.
Fur Styl’n is equipped with a lift table to help get larger or elderly pets up onto the grooming and wash tables. The grooming table also has comfortable harnesses Zents can use to hold the pets up to have their legs and undersides worked on.
Her husband, Zane Zents custom built all the lifts and the front counter of business for them.
They agreed that pets are much better because they might come in unable to walk because of long toenails and will leave happy and energized all from a grooming trip.
“I have to say it’s more rewarding than working with people. The dogs only know love. They get love or they get cruelty, and whenever you are able to make them feel good and feel younger, it’s just so rewarding,” Toven said.
Fur Styl’n can also be found on Facebook at A Stylists’s Twist –Fur Styl’n.