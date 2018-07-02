ST. MARYS — Children at the St. Marys Public Library not only have escaped school for the summer, but are learning how to escape other scenarios, too.
About a year ago, the St. Marys Public Library began offering escape rooms, an interactive in-person puzzle experience for youth and adults.
The escape rooms are for children and adults ages nine or older, said Director Leslie Swope. Each room contains five or six puzzles participants are to solve together in a 45 minute time period. The activity is held once a month on a weeknight.
The escape room idea has been good for youngsters, since it teaches them how to use their brain in a different way, while also giving them the chance to develop leadership and teamwork skills, Swope said.
“As I have watched the kids do it, it’s very educational in a way they aren’t used to,” she said. “They are thinking in a different way and thinking outside of the box. It’s good for adults, too.”
Each room has a different theme, and the game comes from an education kit. The kits are created by people like teachers and librarians, Swope said.
Some themes so far have been Pandora’s Box, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, an Olympic Team and “Elf” at Christmas time.
Swope encountered her first escape room in Pittsburgh, and thought it would be a great idea to bring back to the library and get not just younger children but older youth involved as well. They have been successful, and usually people who attend one return for another, she said.
Families sometimes do the puzzles together, but alternatively, parents are able to spend leisurely time in the library until their child is finished, Swope said. Escape rooms can be a great bonding activity for families, too.
“The library is considered a safe place, so parents don’t feel weird leaving the kids alone here,” she said.
Swope said one of the purposes of the escape room is to remind youth that the library is a safe and welcoming place, and there is always something fun to do there. It also gives them an outlet in the summer to keep their brain working.
Library staff also holds story time for younger children, a lego club, “crafternoon” for middle and high school students and monthly book group for teenagers.
“We see the kids coming in, and we want to do something with them to give them memories of the library and keep them coming,” Swope said. “Whenever school is out we like to provide things for the kids to do. It’s all about keeping them engaged.”
A music-themed escape room will be staged Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. There is about a 15-person limit for each room, and participants must register at the front desk.
Call 814-834-6141 for more information.
