DuBOIS — A local business owner, family man and friend was recently recognized for 25 years of success and customer devotion.
A surprise party celebration was held for Tom Stafford, owner of Proshort Stamping Services, at the Lakeview Lodge Grill in Treasure Lake on Aug. 18, where family, longtime friends and employees celebrated all he’s done over the years.
Proshort Stamping Services is a customized machine shop in Brockway, specializing in laser cutting, stamping and fabrication services.
Tom and his wife, Lori, have been married for 36 years, and have three children — Rebecca, Elizabeth and Emma.
About 50 people attended the surprise party, about which Tom had no idea, Lori says. Family members and friends traveled from out-of-state to show their support.
“We are thrilled for him,” she said. “He started this business from scratch, from the ground up. He started with very few employees, and has had his ups and downs over the years, as every business does.”
It’s important for people to support local, small-town business owners, because they’ve worked very hard to get to where they are, Lori says.
“He puts a lot of time and sweat into his work,” Lori said. “He prides himself on taking care of the customer, getting it right and making it right if it isn’t.”
Their three daughters worked at the business until they finished college, Lori says, and it has set a great example for them. It helped them develop a strong work ethic to watch their father in business.
The surprise party was actually their youngest daughter, Emma’s, idea.
“When he started the business, I never thought he wouldn’t make it,” she said. “When he sets his mind to something, he’s not going to give up until it comes to fruition.”
As they walked down to the Lakeview Lodge location for the party, seeing Tom’s face was priceless, Lori says, describing him as “completely beside himself” and “flabbergasted.”
Proshort Plant Manager Will Collett has worked for Tom for almost a year, but has known him for much longer, since their youngest daughters are best friends.
Tom has built his business on his core Christian values, making sure to always be honest and ethical, Collett said. More importantly, he’s always been a good friend.
“He deeply cares about his customers, and he takes pride in the work we produce,” he said. “Many of the customers he has built are longstanding.”
Providing local service with short turnaround times is something many big-time companies can’t offer, Collett said. Proshort has become a trustworthy staple in the community.
Collett requested the business’ top customers and vendors send congratulatory letters in for Tom, which were all put into an album for him. The eager response from customers was “tremendous.”
Each Proshort customer receives the same dedication and devotion as the last, Collett says.
“His core values and work ethic come out in how he treats people — his employees and customers,” Collett said. “He runs his company based on Christian principles, and it shows.”
Citations from U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and Senator Joe Scarnati were also presented to Tom at the celebration, Collett said, and Proshort employees purchased a 25-year anniversary plaque for him.
Proshort only has nine employees, who have become like a tight-knit family, Collett says. More than one employee has been there for at least 20 years.
“I have been in business for 35 years, and Tom is hands-down the finest boss I’ve ever worked for,” Collett said. “I’m very proud of the business he’s built, and hes very proud of it, too.”
For more information on the business, visit www.proshort.com.
