RIDGWAY — A sippin’ summer Elk County event is approaching, and beer and wine brewers are invited to join the showcase.
“Tasting in the Wilds” is set for Aug. 11 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. At the Ridgway Fireman’s Grounds, located at 135 North Broad Street in Ridgway.
Throughout the summer, many Pennsylvania Wilds-themed events and festivals aim to bring awareness of the beautiful outdoors and the local businesses and people that make up the community.
TITW is staged by the Ridgway Heritage Council, and all the proceeds go back into revitalizing and preserving the history of downtown Ridgway, said Event Coordinator Julie Bomba.
This is the 13th year for people to “taste the PA wilds,” and enjoy live entertainment, artwork and local vendors. The festival usually draws in around 1,000 people, Bomba said.
They try to get at least nine regional wineries and breweries from around Pennsylvania each year, as well as local restaurants, Bomba said.
Many area organizations also participate, like the Ridway Elks Lodge, whose members sell barbecue ribs and hotdogs. Certain lodges and hotels in the area also offer special promotions during the festival.
The RHC works with local partners for this, too, like Straub Brewery, a major event supporter.
Organizers recently announced participating bands — the “Speedy Parker Blues Band” from Buffalo, NY, and “Trixx” from Marienville.
“Trixx” is a northwest Pennsylvania ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock band known to play traditional, feel-good tunes from bands like Journey, Styx and Bryan Adams.
The “Speedy Parker Blues Band” is a four-member blues band that was introduced in 1999.
They have performed at many venues throughout western New York, including the NYS R&B Festival at Empire Brewery, the Bikers and Blues Festival and Botantical Gardens.
The band also won Buffalo Music Award Winner’s top Traditional Blues Band of 2009, and top Traiditonal Blues Band of the Listener Awards in 2002.
There are still openings for the homemade beer and wine contest, Bomba said, and people are encouraged to participate. More vendors also are welcome.
“The home brew is a chance for people to show off their talent,” Bomba said. “It’s a great marketing opportunity for wineries and breweries. Plus, any local food vendors could also have this opportuntiy to advertise a special food item, or market themselves at this event.”
To sign up or purchase tickets, visit www.tastinginthewilds.com.
