They say if you’re not doing what you love, you’re never really living.
When I received word that I was the winner of Tri-County’s Reader’s Choice for local newspaper reporter, truthfully, I wasn’t even aware it was a thing. I know about the certificates given out to local businesses for best fine dining, best car service, best ice cream, but best reporter? I didn’t know that was an award, and I definitely wasn’t expecting such recognition my first year on the job.
Although I grew up in DuBois, lived out my childhood in Treasure Lake and graduated from DuBois Area High School, I’ve only been with the Courier Express for about nine months.
Throughout those months, I’ve made a name for myself as an animal advocate. Looking back, I can remember writing books about horses and dolphins when I was a teenager. I stapled the chapters together on computer paper, hoping they’d one day become a paperback, and still have them in boxes today.
I was reminded of those “way back when” days when a DAHS freshman recently visited the Courier office on a job shadowing assignment. I couldn’t help but admire where she was in life — young with big dreams ahead of her, able to do anything she wants — but it made me admire where I am in life, too.
When she asked what I liked about my profession, the answer came naturally.
Whether I’m on a blueberry farm, witnessing police K9 training, acts of kindness at a homeless shelter or sharing the story of a cancer survivor, I consider myself one of the most blessed people in the workforce. Every day, I’m doing something different, and recognizing the small-town, modest people who deserve to be on the front page, and I’m glad I can help put them there.
It could be the man who makes hundreds of pizzas every day, just because he loves pizza, the woman who brings therapy dogs to a nursing home to make residents smile or the Punxsy Phil’s waitress of 35 years who considers her regulars her family.
What’s the most inspiring, though, is feeling like the people here love me, too — my hard work and passion has paid off, after many spells of doubt throughout the years and wondering where I was supposed to be.
It took going through a few full-time careers (waitress, hospital clerk, retail associate), to get to where I am today. If I could talk to me three years ago, I would say “Just hang in there. You’ll make a difference someday.”
I’d like to think that although I’m short on years of experience in the editorial world, my excitement for sharing everyday stories and victories has shown through. Most days, I don’t feel like I’m working — I feel like I’m living.
Being recognized for my daily efforts in just short of a year of my time reporting here is, to say the least, humbling. Thank you to the readers for making me feel at home, and finally, like I belong.
Brianne Fleming is a DuBois native, the daughter of Dan and Shari Fleming of Treasure Lake. She makes her home in Falls Creek.
