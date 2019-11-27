DuBOIS — Because there are those who do not have the good fortune of having a family or do not have the means to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, DuBois First United Methodist Church, as they have for the past eight years, will host a free community meal on Thanksgiving Day.
“The community dinner was started in 2012 by our former pastor, Lance Tucker. He had a heart to serve others, including public servants like our police officers and ambulance companies,” said Jean Cole, who, with her husband, has organized the dinner since 2018.
In conjunction with the dinner being served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church located at 100 W. Long Ave., downtown DuBois, Cole said volunteers will make deliveries to police stations and ambulance companies for those who have to work on Thanksgiving.
Longtime church member Charley Reynolds, who volunteers to deliver, said it “feels good” to do something for others, especially when it means so much to them. His wife, Barb, also volunteers to help with the dinner at the church.
“Last year, I took a young boy out with me, I went to a lady’s door, and I said, ‘Hey, we have a Thanksgiving meal for you.’ And she says, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well, here’s a Thanksgiving meal.’ She started crying. She said, ‘Why would you do something like that?’ I said, ‘Well, because we love you.’ And she started crying. She said, ‘I haven’t heard that in years.’”
“It’s just a nice thing that our church does for those who may be working all day, or those who may be alone on Thanksgiving for whatever reason, so at least they are able to have a Thanksgiving meal and know someone cares,” said Reynolds.
The impact on the community has been very positive, said Cole, noting people appreciate having a home-cooked meal and a place where they know they are welcome.
“Our goal is to serve members of our community and to demonstrate the love of Jesus,” said Cole. “First United Methodist Church has been blessed to have a commercial kitchen, and churches in DuBois are blessed to have volunteers who want to serve others. We want this dinner to be home-cooked and delicious, and we want to provide a welcoming and loving atmosphere.”
This year, the church will prepare 22 turkeys, use 125-140 pounds of potatoes for the mashed potatoes, 34 loaves of bread, 18 bunches of celery and nine 3-pound bags of onions for the stuffing, said Cole. The rest of the meal includes homemade gravy, green beans, corn, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert (pies and cakes), juice, water and coffee.
In the months leading up to the dinner, Cole said letters are sent to area businesses about donations, and takeout orders from the prior year are confirmed to see if they are wanted again this year.
Next, sign-up sheets are put out in the church asking for donations of turkeys and desserts and for the loan of as many roasters as are needed.
And finally, calls are made to area churches asking for volunteers.
In 2018, there were a total of 78 volunteers; 19 for prep work and 59 on Thanksgiving Day. This year, Cole said there will be approximately 40 volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, while there will be about 20 volunteers prepping on Wednesday.
Perishable groceries are brought in on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, for the preparation of stuffing, potatoes, cole slaw, rolls and cranberry sauce. Non-perishables were purchased in early November.
“Area businesses have been generous with donations of gift cards,” said Cole.
In 2018, the church served 285 meals, so volunteers estimated from that number as to what they need for this year, she said.
Leftover turkey is made into soup and served at Wednesday night soup suppers at the church, she said.
“We feel so blessed to live in a country like ours,” said Cole. “Volunteering our time on Thanksgiving Day seems like the least we can do.”