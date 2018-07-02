REYNOLDSVILLE — A very “berry” tradition will return to Reynoldsville this year, celebrating a small-town tradition with blue faces and lots of smiles.
The Red, White and Blueberry Festival will be held July 13, 14 and 15, at a new location — the Harry F. Kunselman Playground & Reynoldsville Park.
This is the festival’s fifth year, said Chairman Sam Bundy. The event brings many unique aspects to the community, like a trolley ride that takes visitors to two blueberry farms just outside Reynoldsville — Maxim Berry Farm and Himes Blueberry Hill Farm.
“It’s really interesting to give people the opportunity to go out to the farms and see what is being produced,” Bundy said. “It’s kind of neat to see what’s happening outside the borough but in our area.”
One of the most exciting features of this year’s festival will be the first National Blueberry Pie Eating Contest for competitive eaters. It will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., and the youth version will be Saturday at 1 p.m.
A festival favorite is always the Blueberry Pie Eating contest, after which youngsters are known to have blue faces and full tummies.
The festival may differ from others in the way that different businesses and locations throughout town feature different activities, Bundy said. There are discounts at local stores and restaurants, and more occasions specifically geared towards the festival crowd, like beer tasting at downtown distributors or free hotdogs at S&T Bank.
On Friday, there will be a rummage sale at the Foundry, firemen’s bingo and rollerskating at the Reynoldsville Rollerdome. A free outdoor movie, weather permitting, will be shown at 9:30 p.m. at the park.
Saturday features the most events — a blueberry pancake breakfast, craft and vendor fair, motorcycle fun run, children’s bike parade, a beer tent, race at Hummingbird Speedway and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
A beer tent sponsored by the DuBois Area Jaycees is also a festival addition this year, and will be held Saturday from 4-10 p.m.
“Sunday Fun Day” will offer Church in the Park at 10:30 a.m., free ice cream and free swimming, the American Cancer Society Duck Derby and bingo.
One of the biggest goals of the festival and the Reynoldsville Communtiy Association is to help downtown businesses and attract people to the town they treasure, Bundy said. Organizers hope to see the event grow in popularity and for more people get as excited and passionate about it as they are.
“We wanted to do something to attract attention to Reynoldsville, and let people know we are there,” Bundy said. “We are trying to help area businesses, and establish our own identity as a town.”
For a complete listing of daily events, visit www.goreynoldsville.com.
