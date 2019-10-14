REYNOLDSVILLE — As winter approaches, staff members at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) are reminding students of the free clothing closet available to them.
Denise McGarvey, a DuBois Area School District employee employed as a learning support staff member at Jeff Tech, said she and Kim Engle both do the sorting and sizing for the closet, which has been available for about four years.
The closet has everything from sweatshirts and shoes to men’s suits for job interviews, McGarvey said, and jewelry, pajamas and blankets. A separate closet in the same computer lab houses jackets and even prom dresses for Jeff Tech’s winter formal.
At Christmas, staff members host a holiday banquet, in connection with which all of the clothing closet items are hung in the computer lab for families to look through, McGarvey says.
The effort was started when Jeff Tech staff members noticed a need throughout the school, McGarvey said.
The clothing closet can serve for other purposes, too, such as when a student might get greasy in auto-shop class and need something to change into, McGarvey said.
The clothing closet receives mostly in-house donations, McGarvey says, and requests gently-used and age-appropriate items. Adrienne and Trisha Beimel recently donated more than 50 pairs of LuLaRoe leggings to the closet as well.
When students are in need of an item, they can let their teacher or nurse know, McGarvey says. Bags of items can be kept in a discrete place until the end of the school day.
Community donations are also welcome. Some of the closet’s current needs are plus-size items.
McGarvey says support from Jeff Tech administrators and teachers and the community has been overwhelming.
“Thank you for all of your donations,” she said. “The kids are grateful.”