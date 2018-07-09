RIDGWAY — An upcoming event in Ridgway is offering people and vendors the chance to be a part of local wine and beer tastings, good food and live entertainment.
“Tasting in the Wilds” will be held Aug. 11 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Fireman’s Grounds, located at 135 North Broad Street in Ridgway.
Event Coordinator Julie Bomba said the event is held by the Ridgway Heritage Council, serving as a fundraiser to help preserve history and revitalize downtown.
“All the money raised goes back into the community through various programs and activities,” she said. “The community supports us, and we like to give back.”
This is the 13th year for the event, which celebrates “the taste of the PA Wilds.” Offering two bands for entertainment, local artwork and tasting and food vendors, it has become a community tradition in Elk County.
The RHC was founded in 1997 and has won several awards for its efforts since. The council has helped bring in millions of dollars in investments and area real estate, beautification projects and more than 50 businesses downtown, according to its website.
The festival draws more than 1,000 people eager to taste the creations of local breweries and wineries. There is also a fine art market presented by the Elk County Council on the Arts.
“People contribute to the businesses in town, and it’s nice to give back to them and keep the town growing,” Bomba said.
Some groups even host class and family reunions at the event each year, since it’s been a great way to get people together, Bomba said.
“People like to come back every year now, just to visit with friends and family and people they don’t see very often,” she said.
Organizers try to attract participation by at least nine regional wineries and breweries from around Pennsylvania each year, as well as local restaurants, Bomba said.
Many area organizations also participate, like the Ridway Elks Lodge, whose members sell barbecue ribs and hotdogs. Certain lodges and hotels in the area also offer special promotions during the festival.
The RHC works with local partners for this, too, like Straub Brewery, a major event supporter.
Vendors are still welcome to sign up and participate in the weeks prior to the festival.
To sign up or purchase tickets, visit www.tastinginthewilds.com.
Tickets also are available at the ECCOTA, the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce and the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce.
