Treasure Lake’s Winterfest 2019 — a wintertime tradition for more than 15 years — gets under way Saturday.
The free public event, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m., features all-day activities for the entire family, according to Lori Corcoran, who is responsible for Treasure Lake’s recreational offerings and facilities.
“Winterfest is just such a fun family day with all the kids activities, which is highlighted by the Polar Plunge since all the proceeds go to the DuBois YMCA for the Strong Kids Program, Chili Contest, Sled Derby and karaoke later,” said Corcoran. “It makes for a really nice day of activities. The best part is that you can pick and choose what you would like to do.”
Registration for the seventh annual Polar Plunge, in cooperation with the DuBois YMCA, begins at 10:45 a.m. with the plunge starting at 11 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Marina.
Participants must be 12 years and older. Back again this year is the Chicken Coop for those too chicken to take the plunge.
The Chicken Coop works like this: Persons should place a donation, with a minimum amount of money, to put someone into the Chicken Coop who is afraid to take the Polar Plunge. Donations can also be placed to get someone back out of the Coop.
The event is a fundraiser for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign. This keeps the prices reasonable or free for youth activities at the YMCA. The money from the fundraiser also supports all of the YMCA’s children’s programs.
Approximately $1,000 is raised annually as a result of the Polar Plunge, according to previously published Courier Express articles.
Approximately 50 to 100 people attend the Polar Plunge, including plungers and spectators, Corcoran said.
Later in the day, there will be a Sled Derby and sub-zero winter games.
“Now with the new skating rink people can not only sled but they can ice skate safely,” she said.
Another big draw to Winterfest is the Child and Chowder contest. Last year, the event had the most participation every with 20 people entering the contest.
“I think people just like having things to do in the winter and even if it is cold outside we can still have fun,” said Corcoran.
For more information on polar plunge, call Paula DuBois at 814-375-9622 or email pldubois1@comcast.net.
For all other events, visit www.visittreasurelake.com. Or call 814-371-0711. Come out and Get Bold and Cold.
