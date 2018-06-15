PUNXSUTAWNEY — Trinity Food Pantry of Punxsutawney has been giving out little pieces of comfort to the community for the past two years, using the “work of God” to help others.
For 21 years, Joe Sutton owned a used furniture business — but one night in church, an overwhelming feeling came over him, and he decided to start a food pantry.
At first, the goal was to help 10 or 15 families in the area, but they discovered the need was much bigger, Sutton said.
They have helped more than 170 households since September, 2016, and that isn’t counting Thanksgiving or Christmas, when they tend to give out more items for holiday meals. People can also visit the pantry or receive items more than once, and it is considered one donation.
Since the pantry’s initiation, the support from the community has been outstanding, with donations pouring in from local people, churches, organizations and businesses, Sutton said. There have even been charity events that have raised money and donated portions to the pantry, like a fundraiser held by the Harley-Davidson shop in DuBois last year.
“God is supplying the food to us (through the people), we are just the middle man.”
Sutton calls it a “work of God,” because the community has generously supplied them with what they need to help others.
“If people are having a tough time, they will get the food,” he said.
Sutton, who used to drive the Med-Van for the ambulance service, said he saw the needs of elderly people who can’t afford a lot of food, and even their medications. The original goal of the pantry was to help the older people who have mobility troubles and can’t financially or physically get their own groceries.
“We’re finding younger people having some tough times and hardships, (too),” he said. “We give food to anyone who asks for it — there is no criteria. If they need food, they’re going to get it.”
Although Trinity Food Pantry has its own facility in Punxsutawney, everything is mostly delivered by Sutton and his wife, Donna, other than those who sometimes pick up items.
“It has been a blessing to both of us, and we love doing it,” he said.
Taking time out of their schedules to deliver is something they enjoy, though, and has become very rewarding, Sutton said.
They focus on giving out nonperishables, such as crackers, cereals, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, soups, sauces and canned fruit.
“We try to think of the elderly, and give them things that they don’t have to put a lot of effort into cooking,” he said.
If an individual or family is really in need, they will even go and get them things they need, like milk or bread.
“The community support has been overwhelming — the money and the food we have received,” he said. “You just sit back and this puts a smile on your face, because you know it’s a work of God.”
For more information, email josephbsutton@yahoo.com or call 814-938-8561.
