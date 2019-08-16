ST. MARYS — An Elk County group of bikers and animal lovers hit the road to help a local shelter last weekend and raised more than $3,000.
Elk County ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — hosts several rides throughout the summer, including the “Ride for Vets” and the Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice event.
The ride benefiting the Elk County Humane Society in St. Marys on Aug. 10 welcomed bikes, trikes, cars, trucks and jeeps to enjoy a sunny day on the road for a good cause.
Chapter President Jeff Mohney said Saturday’s event welcomed 63 riders and more than $3,000 was raised.
Riders also stopped into the ECHS facility that day to visit shelter animals.
The event offered a buffet dinner, basket raffles, door prizes and more.
ECHS Operations Manager Sarah Evers said such fundraisers are a “life line” to keep the shelter going.
“All of the funds generated help with medical expenses for the animals, like vaccines and veterinary care when they need it, basic shelter supplies and expenses that come with the building...,” she said. “Without the community’s help, like the ABATE group, we would have to work twice as hard to raise money.”
“They have done this event for us for the past few years and it’s always gotten bigger and better every year, all because of their devotion to the shelter.”