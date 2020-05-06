ST MARYS — In light of Conservation District Manager Week, the Elk County Conservation District is promoting all of its annual activities.
Conservation districts are responsible for holding the Envirothon each year, in which winners from the county travel to the state, then national, said District Manager Kate Wehler. Elk County has a junior program for middle school students and a senior program for high schools students.
The academic event challenges students to think about the natural world, learning about aquatic ecology, forestry, soil and land use, wildlife and environmental issues.
During the Clarion River Cleanup, volunteers have removed more than 6,000 pounds of trash and debris in the last three years, she said.
The district also runs the “Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road (DGLVR) Program in Elk County, which involves local municipalities applying for funding to fix roadways, Wehler said.
“Roads can contribute salt, sediment and stormwater to a stream, which in turn, results in a negative impact to the ecosystem — we can help pay to fix that,” she said. “In the last three years, we’ve spent over $600,000 to help combat these issues.”
A new project, “Elk County Upstream Art,” includes the incorporation of five storm-drain painted murals around Elk County, to help educate the public about stormwater infrastructure and conservation.
The district also assists teachers with the “Trout in the Classroom” release days, where lessons focus on things like water quality and habitat, as well as host school trips to the West Creek Wetland Learning Center.
The district still hopes to host its first “Conservation Cup” golf tournament June 6, Wehler said, although that might have to be altered due to the pandemic. Funds raised will go toward establishing a scholarship fund for seniors to help pay for environmental education activities.