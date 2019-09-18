Golden Ticket Cinemas officially takes ownership of the DuBois movie theater, previously the AMC Classic 5 Theater, on Oct. 1, according to GTC Operations Manager Joseph Horton.
DuBois will be the sixth location for GTC, which has four theaters currently in operation — two in North Carolina, one each in Minnesota and Nebraska, and another theater currently under remodel in South Dakota that will open in November.
“We started as a small company in North Carolina,” said Horton. “We took over one theater that used to be a Carmike Theater. We saw that this theater was closing down due to Carmike having bigger plans with the Regal Boone Theater, which is about 30 minutes away, and we saw the opportunity in this small town to take over this building and make it into what it can be for a small town. And while we were working with Carmike, Carmike was currently about to be bought out by another company.”
That company was AMC.
“And we decided to leave the company and start our own venture,” said Horton. “And with that, landlords and mall owners alike have reached out to us, and we’ve made relations with them, and it was something that we started showing them what we could do to a theater, remodeling them, changing them, in these small- to mid-markets, that we could put a little more care and love into it, where we felt that it was missing in some of these markets.”
Horton said Golden Ticket Cinemas is currently speaking with the former staff of AMC Classic 5 Theater.
“We know there’s a lot of talent here,” said Horton. “We’ve heard from the people, from Facebook and through our website on how great the staff is here, so we’re planning to interview everyone who’s interested in joining us and staying on in the theater. Currently, we have not done any interviews, but this week I’m here to do it, and next week we’ll be making some of our first hires.”
Horton said they are currently speaking with the theater’s current General Manager Mike Kennelly seeking his recommendations.
“He’s (Kennelly) been in the industry for, I believe, over 30 years, so he has some experience that we hope he could share with us,” said Horton, noting he’s also speaking to Kennelly about staying on as manager of the theater under the new ownership.
“We haven’t reached a contract or anything like that, but it is what we hope to happen,” said Horton.
The existing and well loved popcorn bucket will continue as Golden Ticket Cinemas will fill guests’ previously purchased AMC 2019 buckets for only $4 through the end of the year. Additionally, GTC has a similar popcorn bucket that will be on sale this November and be valid throughout 2020.
Applications for employment are available via the website: www.gtcinemas.com.