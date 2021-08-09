DuBOIS — Given the challenges faced within the past year or so during the COVID-19 pandemic, the time seems right to highlight the faces of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc.’s administrative management team.
More than six familiar faces to all of DCCCI’s residents, these leaders collectively carry much longevity and passion for what they do, said Campus Development Director Darla Kahle.
Karen Brown, former assistant administrator of DuBois Nursing Home of five years, was appointed executive director of DCCCI this year. Brown completed the administrator-in-training program, and obtained her nursing home administrator license, with 11 years under her belt.
Throughout the past year, DCCCI has seen a lot of retention with its staff members, who worked long hours to take care of residents best they could, she said. Not only did they make residents even more like family during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were often their primary source of social interaction at the time, unable to have visits from the public.
Staff did an “exceptional job” at keeping the residents’ spirits up, Brown said. The activities department also went above and beyond to think outside of the box, doing things like decorating residents’ rooms with some cheer.
Dana Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney joined the DCCCI team as DNH administrator this summer, having been licensed as a nursing home administrator since 2010.
Coming in with fresh eyes, Heitzenrater had only great things to say about the staff she has gotten to know so far, describing them as wonderful people with “caring hearts.”
The whole reason staff members do what they do, she said, is to be a part of residents’ lives and bond with them. Thus far, Heitzenrater has seen workers who “truly care” and make the job personal for themselves and the residents.
Given that residents couldn’t see their families for so long, witnessing them reconnect and being able to touch one another has been a rewarding experience, said Brown and Heitzenrater, seeing the residents smile from ear to ear and happy tears.
DNH Director of Nursing Penny Hoch has been with DCCCI since Aug. 2018. Having what some would consider the hardest job within the place, Hoch said one of the ongoing struggles is staffing, and all that comes along with ensuring current staff members are content, and new hires are right for the role.
Her favorite part, said Hoch, is getting to talk to the residents, who are “giving up a lot” by being at DNH. She has heard many stories from them, learning about their perspectives, how they maintained their lives and some who have worked hard for every penny they have.
Hoch worked at the DNH for 18 years, left for other experiences, and then returned.
“It’s always been home,” she said. “I started here, so I figure I should finish here.”
Throughout the pandemic and on a regular basis, staff did a great job of keeping the residents focused and keeping their routines the same, said Hoch, during a time when they were scared.
The pandemic was all new for everyone, Brown added, so staff really stepped out of their comfort zones. Families were thankful for staff keeping them updated on their loved ones and staying in continuous communication through FaceTime, Zoom and phone calls.
Something else noteworthy, said Brown, is the support the local community had shown for DCCCI, with its auxiliary helping with whatever they could. Schools also sent Valentine’s Day cards, and built snowmen on the front lawn for residents to watch. Around Christmas time, churches offered a service in the parking lot, too.
Home CareAmanda Lawson is the director of individual living for the elderly (IOU) and DuBois Home Care in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, affiliated with DCCCI. These services keep people in the comfort zones of their homes, since for some, transitioning out of their home is very difficult.
The goal is also to build relationships with people in their homes, before they may have to move into long-term care, said Lawson, that way there are some familiar faces.
During the pandemic, the home health aides all did a very good job with the visits despite the challenges she said, wearing the proper PPE masks, gloves and gowns.
Lawson added that she tries to spend time with the patients beforehand, that way, she can match their particular personality with the right staff member.
“That way, they are both comfortable,” she said. “They become very close.”
These services are essential, said Lawson, since the aides may be the only form of family and socialization these people have to depend on.
“I have been here 14 years – I started at 15 (years old),” she said. “I grew up here. It has been an honor to help this community.”
