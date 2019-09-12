FALLS CREEK — The typically-quiet Falls Creek community was buzzing with activity Wednesday evening and throughout the night.
It started with a car accident around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to DuBois-based State Police. A man driving a pickup truck was traveling north on Main Street and swerved to avoid hitting a cat, causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a utility pole, small trees and an embankment.
Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said emergency responders were called to the accident about 15 minutes after it occurred following reports of low-hanging power lines across the road in that area.
Penelec soon informed Falls Creek Borough that the town would be without power for several hours Wednesday night so that damage to the electrical box could be repaired. The power outage lasted until the early morning hours Thursday, around 7:45-8 p.m.
Zimmerman Towing also assisted at the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported.
A fire then occurred at 1024 Church Lane around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Miller said, as the result of a woman burning a candle on shelving unit because of the power outage.
“The fire was contained to a shelving unit and its contents,” he said.
Damage caused by the fire is estimated to be only about $200, Miller said.
FCVFD, Adrian and West Sandy Fire companies, as well as Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. and Reynoldsville Fire Department responded to the fire.