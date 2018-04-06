DuBOIS — First responders were kept busy Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a result of traffic accidents in Clearfield County.
Though reports were not yet available from state police in DuBois, area fire chiefs reported they were called to assist emergency medical personnel and with traffic control in Lawrence, Union and Huston townships.
Union Township Fire Chief Keith Bailey said firefighters responded to a reported motor vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers and one passenger car at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route 322. Interstate 80 was closed due to a major accident and traffic was being rerouted through Route 322 in Union Township and Route 153 in Huston Township near Penfield.
“The call came across with entrapment but no one was entrapped by the time first responders arrived,” Bailey said. “The three drivers were injured and taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.”
“We were there approximately seven hours assisting with traffic control,” Bailey said. “One lane was blocked and there was severe damage with a lot of debris.”
Fire departments assisting in this accident included Sandy Township, Brady Township and Lawrence Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted motorists Thursday afternoon that I-80 eastbound and westbound in Clearfield County reopened. The road had been closed since Wednesday evening due to multiple, weather-related crashes — I-80 eastbound opened again from the 101/DuBois interchange to the 120/Clearfield interchange and I-80 westbound opened again from the 120/Clearfield interchange to the 101/DuBois interchange.
