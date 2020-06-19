DuBOIS — Catherine Marie Quashnock, 28, Brockway, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose of a DuBois woman, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois on June 12.
On June 5, DuBois City police charged Quashnock with the following felony counts: Drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of communication facility; and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The charges stem from an overdose death which occurred May 1 in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in DuBois, according to an affidavit of probable cause. At that address, the police said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and a man had consumed a substance which they believed to be heroin. However, the substance contained heroin and fentanyl, which caused both of them to suffer from a “multi-drug overdose and lose consciousness.” The man survived due to emergency medical intervention, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The affidavit said the man regained consciousness and was treated for his overdose at Penn Highlands Hospital Intensive Care Unit. On May 2, the man told police that he had arranged to purchase four packets of heroin from a woman he knew as “Cat” on his cell phone via text messages with a contact labeled “Catherine” and that had a picture depicting Catherine Marie, known as Catherine Marie Quashnock. The man reportedly identified “Cat” as Quashnock to the police.
The affidavit said the man told police that he walked to meet Quashnock at Brown Alley near South Jared Street in DuBois. He reportedly said he paid Quashnock $60 in exchange for four packets of a substance which he believed to be heroin. The police reviewed and documented the text messages between Quashnock and the man where he arranged the purchase of the heroin from her.
The man then took the packets back to South Franklin Street, where he and the victim consumed the contents of those packets together, the affidavit said.
On May 20, the police received the lab report from the Erie Crime Lab which indicated that the packets were found to contain heroin and fentanyl, the affidavit said. On May 21, the police received the toxicology results from the victim which indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On June 4, the police received the victim’s autopsy report which indicated the cause and manner of death as an accidental, multi-drug overdose due to fentanyl, heroin and D-methamphetamine.
On May 26, the police interviewed Quashnock, who acknowledged delivering heroin to the man, the affidavit said.
Quashnock remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Formal arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 8 in the annex courtroom.