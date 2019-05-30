One of the things Ace Hardware Manager Katlin Becker and Assistant Manager Jordan Young say they enjoy most about their jobs is helping people in the DuBois area.
“We’re thankful to be a part of the outstanding community of DuBois,” said Becker. “Our goal is to provide a helpful atmosphere, knowledgeable service, and the best brands to all of our customers.”
Becker, who grew up and worked on a dairy farm, has nearly five years of hardware experience, starting out in the Brookville Ace Hardware store and working her way through several positions until she accepted the manager position at the DuBois store, which is celebrating its first year anniversary.
Young also worked in the Brookville store for two years and has a background in contracting since he was age 11.
“I love to help people. It’s what I’ve done all my life. I love that there’s a different scenario every time someone walks through the door,” said Young.
Though Ace Hardware is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry, every Ace Hardware store is independently owned, said Rachel Heer, who is the marketing director for all 12 of the stores, which include DuBois and Brookville, owned by Pennsylvania native Chuck Bickel.
Located at 650 DuBois St., the former Kohlhepps True Value building, Ace Hardware held its grand opening on June 9, 2018.
“There’s a lot of familiar faces (from Kohlhepps) that we brought over into the company, too,” said Young, noting the store has a total of 16 employees.
“We have a very friendly staff, everybody’s here to help you to start everything,” said Young. “We don’t just help you with one thing, we help you with the entire project. That’s what we’re here for. We want you to get everything on your first trip, but we’d love to see you come back.”
“We do have people that call us or stop in and they don’t realize that we changed, but we welcome them in and we show them the benefits of us being Ace now,” said Heer, adding the awareness is growing.
First and foremost, Heer said Ace Hardware is about customer service and then offering the best brands in every department which include cleaning supplies, electrical, hand and power tools, hardware, lawn and garden and paint and sundries.
“We have brands like Traeger and Weber for grills, Stihl for power equipment, and then we have Scotts and Miracle-Gro for your lawn and garden section; and just really leveraging the power of those brands,” said Heer.
“A lot of things that people are surprised we have is a lot of kitchen wares,” said Young. “We have crock pots, we have canning stuff, things like that. We have a lot of automotive things, so we do have different tools or oils or anything like that, bonding. So, it’s not just nuts and bolts and plumbing and electrical; we do have a lot of family-oriented things. You know, you work on your car, you can cook a dinner for your family, grab a can of paint and go out and work on your yard, so you can do anything.”
Heer said everyone is really happy to be part of the DuBois community and are planning to participate in upcoming events such as DuBois Community Days, where they will have a tent set up with fun things for children like face painting.
“We’re part of the community now, so we like to give feedback and help the community out because the community helps us,” said Heer.
The store will also be holding a small one-year anniversary event on June 8 at the store.
“We hope you will come to see us as neighbors helping neighbors,” said Becker. “Thank you for supporting us in our first year. We are excited to serve the community for many more years to come.”