SIGEL — The Sigel Civic Center hosted an active shooter preparedness seminar for local churches and organizations, offering information on how they can prepare themselves in case the unthinkable happens.
The main speaker for the seminar was Bob Winters, a protective security advisor from Pittsburgh, who is with the Department of Homeland Security.
Winters began the seminar by going over different emergency situations that could occur in the area, like fires, a health emergency, or a car accident. He did this to explain that having a disaster plan in place can help to make any emergency situation a bit smoother and less stressful.
“No one becomes a genius at the time of crisis. It doesn’t happen,” Winters said.
He explained that by having a plan in place, and knowing all the options ahead of time, the crisis can be dealt with more efficiently.
He spoke of FBI statistics based on 154 active shooter events that have taken place in the U.S. From 2002 to 2012. The most common trigger for an active shooter was found to be the perception they had lost control in their lives, or they could use violence to seize control. He explained this as being the reason many active shooters end up committing suicide: They see it as being the ultimate act of self-control.
“There are some things that are common traits that we want to be able to identify... There are personality traits that can make a person capable... It is not going to be a regular person that has a bad day that becomes an active shooter,” Winters said.
In the cases examined, the shooter was dead after 51 percent of the events, and 43 percent of these were from suicide. A clear motivation was never found in 40 percent of cases, but the most common found were workplace retaliation at 21 percent, domestic dispute at 14 percent, and academic retaliation at 7 percent. The shooter was also found to be male 96 percent of the time and act alone 96 percent of the time. Very few of the shooters had previous arrests for violent crimes.
Some indicators, Winters said, were expressions of paranoia or depression, talk of previous violent incidents, unstable emotional responses, increased absenteeism, violation of site policies, and feeling either arrogant and supreme, or powerless.
The preparation Winters said can be taken includes “mental mapping.” He explained this as having a plan in place for emergencies, and practicing the plan. He also said people should make sure they had plans for simple emergencies before they tried to jump right into a plan for the biggest of emergencies.
Once the plans have been established, it’s important to actually practice them because people are creatures of habit, he said. If a plan has been practiced enough, when a crisis does happen, people are more likely to react properly because they’ve internalized what needs to happen. People in specific roles like security, greeters, or childcare should have their own responsibilities to handle in a time of crisis.
Another important preparation of which Winters spoke was having a “go bag” ready for responders, and someone assigned to get that bag to them. The bag would contain things like access badges, keys, and floor plans so the responders have everything they need to move around the building safely.
Another option Winters gave for being better prepared for a situation like an active shooter was to have a stop-the-bleed kit. These are kits for serious wounds that can be used to get heavy bleeding to slow or stop.
“In active shooter situations the loss of blood is what causes people to lose their lives, more so than the gunshot wounds themselves... It’s something to consider as you’re approaching this,” winters said.
Winters encouraged everyone who attended to take all the information with them, and begin to form emergency action plans. Once the plans were formed, he told them to make sure they practiced them so they formed the mental map necessary to react accordingly if an emergency were to occur.
Tracy Zents, director of emergency services for Jefferson County, spoke at the conclusion of the seminar to share what is available in Jefferson County specifically when it comes to emergency services.
He noted that texting 911 is an option in our area if anyone finds themselves in a situation where they cannot talk. This can help if someone is trying to hide from an active shooter. They can simply send a text to 911, and the standard questions will start being sent to them for the 911 operators to dispatch the appropriate personnel to their area.